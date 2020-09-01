Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Drug Class, Indications, Distribution Channels, and Region.

Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market was valued at US$ 80.5 Bn in 2018, and is expected to reach US$ 98.8 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.6 % during forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Cardiovascular Drugs market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Cardiovascular Drugs market.

The global cardiovascular disease drug market is expected to witness a high growth mainly owing to rising incidences of people suffering from cardiovascular disease. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a class of diseases that involve the heart or blood vessels. Cardiovascular diseases are one of the leading causes of death worldwide. Cardiovascular disease includes coronary artery diseases (CAD) such as angina and myocardial infarction (heart attack). Other Cardiovascular diseases include stroke, heart failure, hypertensive heart disease, rheumatic heart disease, cardiomyopathy, heart arrhythmia, congenital heart disease, valvular heart disease, carditis, aortic aneurysms, peripheral artery disease, thromboembolic disease, and venous thrombosis.

Based on the Drug Class, anti-coagulants agents segment is projected to lead the market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period followed by anti-hyperlipidemia segment. Outline of new anti-hyperlipidemia drug such as PCSK9 Inhibitor (Praluent) and increasing incidences of hyperlipidemia is likely to boost expansion of the segment.

Based on the Indications, hypertension was the leading revenue generating segment in 2017 and it is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Antihypertensives are a class of drugs that are used to treat hypertension. Antihypertensive therapy seeks to prevent the complications of high blood pressure, such as stroke and myocardial infarction.

Based on the Distribution Channels, Hospital Pharmacies was the leading distribution channel in 2017. Cardiovascular diseases are responsible for nearly 30% of the world’s deaths annually. Thus the volume of therapeutic as well as diagnostics products dispensed by hospital pharmacies for cardiovascular diseases is high. Some of the key factors working in favor of the global hospital pharmaceuticals market are the vast rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and a number of cardiovascular conditions and the rising expenditure on healthcare across emerging economies. Online and Retail Pharmacies is projected to gain market share during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America held major shares of global cardiovascular drugs market in 2016. Asia Pacific market is projected to gain market share during the forecast period and is possible to be key revenue generator in the coming years. Initiatives by local governments to attain self-sufficiency in manufacturing pharmaceuticals and incentives for generic production in countries such as Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, etc. is likely to boost market growth in South America and Middle East & Africa.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the Global Cardiovascular Drugs Markets

Global Cardiovascular Drugs Markets, by Drug Class

• Anti hyperlipidemics

• Anti-hypertensives

• Anti-coagulants

• Anti-fibrinolytics

• Anti-arrhythmic

Global Cardiovascular Drugs Markets, by Indications

• Hypertension

• Hyperlipidemia

• Coronary Artery Disease

• Peripheral Artery Disease

• Arrhythmia

• Others

Global Cardiovascular Drugs Markets, by Distribution Channels

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating In Cardiovascular Drugs Market:

• AstraZeneca plc.

• Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc.

• Sanofi

• Pfizer

• Eli Lilly & Company

• Sanofi

• Bayer Corp.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

• Daiichi Sankyo

• Johnson & Johnson

• Gilead Sciences Inc.

• Par Pharmaceutical

• United Therapeutics

• Nippon Shinyaku Co. Ltd.

• Lupin Atlantis Holdings

• Silvergate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• TSH Biopharm Corp.

• Novartis

• Relypsa

• Vectus Biosystems Ltd.

• Phasebio Pharmaceuticals

• Ablative Solutions

• Mylan Specialty

• Curemark

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.

