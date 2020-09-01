Global Omega 3 PUFA Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Source, Application and Geography.

Global Omega 3 PUFA Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Omega 3 PUFA plays a crucial role in anti-inflammatory processes in the cell membrane, thereby improving immunity in response to any infection to the human body. The report estimate the market size for global Omega 3 PUFA market, which was valued US$ 12.50Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 25.20 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.16 % during a forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Growing consumer awareness about health aids to Omega 3 and growing focus on preventive healthcare, growing demand for Omega 3 in functional foods & pharmaceuticals, a surge in application profiling are expected to drive the Global Omega 3 PUFA Market. Furthermore, the high cost of fish oil, nonappearance of recommended daily intake (RDI), and strict regulatory environment are limiting the growth of Global Omega 3 PUFA Market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by material, type, end-user and region and, project the global Omega 3 PUFA market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global Omega 3 PUFA market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Marine sourced Omega 3 PUFA is estimated to share large market share in the global Omega 3 PUFA market. This major share is attributed to factors like its wide range of applications in dietary supplements & infant formula, approval from leading organizations for its usage in numerous products and its simple availability & high production worldwide.

Asia Pacific is expected to share significant growth in the Global Omega 3 PUFA Market. The significant share in the market is attributed to the increasing demand from consumer for high-fiber content food. The developing countries in this region such as India and China have huge areas under agriculture and production of high-fiber content plants & oilseeds, which are the primary raw materials for fiber & specialty carbohydrate ingredients. The food industry in the Asia-Pacific region is suffering growth, owing to the shifting lifestyles of customers. The food & beverages market in the Asia-Pacific region is presently undergoing a vivid transformation in response to rapid urbanization, diet diversification, and growth in foreign direct investment in the food sector. These are the factors, which are expected to increase product demand in this region.

In 2017, Cargill and BASF established a renewable, plant-based source of Omega3 fatty acids, canola oil. This advanced solution by this joint venture was used to develop additional nutritional, economical products.

Scope of the Report for Global Omega 3 PUFA Market

Global Omega 3 PUFA Market, By Type

• Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)

• Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA)

• Alpha linoleic acid (ALA)

Global Omega 3 PUFA Market, By Source

• Marine Sources

o Fish oils

o Algal oils

o Krill oils

o Other

• Plant Source

o Flaxseed oil

o Chia Seed oil

o Other

Global Omega 3 PUFA Market, By Application

• Dietary supplements

• Functional foods & beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Infant formula

• Others

Global Omega 3 PUFA Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players

• Cargill Incorporated

• FMC Corporation

• Croda International PLC

• Royal DSM

• Omega Protein Corporation

• Arista Industries Inc.

• Denemoga

• Polaris

• Pharma Marine LLC.

• GOED Omega 3

• Pharma Marine AS

• GC Rieber Oils

