Global Medical Tourism Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), – By Treatment type, End-User and Region

Global Medical Tourism Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 180.2 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the medical tourism market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market growth during this period.

The medical tourism markets in high treatment budgets and lengthy waiting times for medical procedures, existence the two major factors in driving medical tourism, are also supported by easier and cheaper international travel. Accessibility of benefits such as better healthcare, innovative medicines, and better hospitality are some of the factors driving in the current market. Also developments to include inadequate insurance benefits and no healthcare insurance in limited markets, such as gender reassignment surgeries, fertility treatment, dental reconstruction, and cosmetic surgery.

Based on the treatment type, the cosmetic treatment segment held the dominant XX% market share in 2018. The maximum cosmetic surgery procedures are carefully elective and are therefore not covered under health insurance. As cosmetic surgeries are not covered by most medical aid plans and are professional for out of portable, lower costs in other countries increase the applications for foreign patients. They save costs by travelling to destinations that perform these procedures at cheaper rates while engaging in freedom activities at the destination state.

North America medical tourism market is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period. The medical tourism market in North America region is highly competitive. Developed countries like USA and Canada have invested significantly in research and development (R&D) activities, which are expected to share significant growth in the regional market. These countries are initial adopters of knowledge in various verticals. The USA and Canada are also the top economies in retail, financial services, banking, and other industries.

The report cover recent development in the data integration market like In June 2019, the clear bridge health declared structure the 1,500 square foot clinic in the causeway, Hong Kong to improve cater on both domestic patients and medical tourists. The construction of the new hospital will be able to accommodate more staying doctors and specialists, such as an obstetrician, gynecologist, and gastroenterologist.

The objective of the report is to present a complete calculation of the Global Medical Tourism Market and contains thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, industry-validated market data and plans with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in the Global Medical Tourism Market is a dynamic structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. The additional, report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key player’s by-product, financial position, price, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Global Medical Tourism Market.

Scope of the Global Medical Tourism Market

Global Medical Tourism Market, By Treatment type

• Cardiovascular treatment

• Cancer treatment

• Cosmetic treatment

• Neurological treatment

• Orthopedic treatment

• Fertility treatment

• Other general treatments

Global Medical Tourism Market, By End-User

• Food

• Diagnostics

• Research Laboratories

• Point Of Care testing

• Others

Global Medical Tourism Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Medical Tourism Market

• Fortis Hospital

• Gleneagles Hospital

• Asklepios Klink Barmbek

• Wooridul Spine Hospital

• Prince Court Medical centre

• Anadolu Medical Centre

• Clemenceau Medical centre

• Raffles Medical Group

• Bumrungrad International Hospital

• Bangkok Hospital Medical Center

• Asian Heart Institute

• KPJ Healthcare Berhad

• Samitivej Sukhumvit

• Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

• Min-Sheng General Hospital.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Medical Tourism Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Medical Tourism Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Medical Tourism Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Medical Tourism Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Medical Tourism Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Medical Tourism Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Medical Tourism Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Medical Tourism by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Medical Tourism Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Medical Tourism Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Medical Tourism Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

