Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market is expected to reach USD 2.42 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



Bariatric surgery is mainly used to refer to the number of weight-loss procedures. Bariatric surgical procedures are carried out for the treatment of comorbid condition which are associated with morbid obesity, which require bariatric surgery devices. Bariatric surgery involves modification in the gastrointestinal tract by which either the amount of food that the stomach can intake is restricted or the nutrients that are absorbed in the intestinal tract are restricted. Bariatric surgery clinics led the market due to the increasing popularity of minimally invasive surgeries that can be performed in bariatric surgery clinics. Bariatric surgery clinics are expected to expand at the leading CAGR during the forecast period as these facilities specialize in care needed for patients before and after the procedure. Also, bariatric surgery clinics are preferred by both patients and physicians as they are well-equipped for handling adverse situations.

Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market is segmented by types, procedure, end-user, and geography. Types segment is sub segmented as Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices, Stapling Devices, Energy/Vessel Sealing Devices, Suturing Devices, Accessories, and Non-invasive Surgical Devices. Procedure segment is bifurcated as Sleeve Gastrectomy, Gastric Bypass, Revision Bariatric Surgery, Non-invasive Bariatric Surgery, Adjustable Gastric Banding, Mini-gastric Bypass, and Biliopancreatic Diversion with Duodenal Switch. Sleeve Gastrectomy segment is expected to register highest growth during the forecast period, owing to rapid rise in demand owing to, the procedure’s incision-less nature. The fact that the procedure does not involve re-routing the intestine is also likely to drive segment growth. End-user segment is further sub segmented as Bariatric Surgery Clinics, Hospital Pharmacies, Ambulatory Surgical Centers. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

The demand for non-invasive surgeries is also increasing, as non-invasive surgeries save time, cost, and decrease hospital stay. Governments are also encouraging the use of more incisionless surgeries to decrease the cases of infection. North America is expected to dominate the Bariatric Surgery Devices Market in forecast period followed by APAC and Europe. The major factors driving the growth of the North American Bariatric Surgery Devices market is due to the presence of market players introducing innovative technologies to improve patient care.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the types, procedure, end-user, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at global market value for Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Key Players in the Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Are:

• Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

• Ethicon Inc.

• TransEnterix Inc.

• Agency for Medical Innovations

• Cousin Biotech

• EnteroMedics Inc.

• Medtronics Plc.

• Intutive Surgical Inc.

• Aspire Bariatrics Inc.

• Mediflex Surgical Products.

• Allergan Inc.

• Covidien Plc

• Johnson and Johnson

• GI Dynamics Inc.

• USGI Medical Inc.

• Semiled Ltd.

• Pare Surgical, Inc.

• Spatz FGIA Inc.

• MetaCure

• IntraPace Inc.

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Bariatric Surgery Devices Research Centres

• Bariatric Surgery Devices Products Manufacturers

• Bariatric Surgery Devices Products Distributors

• Contract research organizations (CROs)

• Government Bodies

Scope of the Report: Research report categorizes the Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market based on types, procedure, end-user, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market, By Types

• Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices

• Stapling Devices

• Energy/Vessel Sealing Devices

• Suturing Devices

• Accessories

• Non-invasive Surgical Devices

Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market, By Procedures

• Sleeve Gastrectomy

• Gastric Bypass

• Revision Bariatric Surgery

• Non-invasive Bariatric Surgery

• Adjustable Gastric Banding

• Mini-gastric Bypass

• Biliopancreatic Diversion with Duodenal Switch

Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market, By End-Users

• Bariatric Surgery Clinics

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

