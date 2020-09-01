Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Application, End User, Product, and Region.

Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1067.4 Mn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

The development in research and academic initiatives by the private and governmental sector is expected to drive the market growth. The research and development activities and the expansion of the product portfolio, which is expected to enhance the growth of the market in the next few years. Also, a significant increase in the number of academic research institutes is expected to encourage the growth of the global fetal bovine serum market during the forecast period. The rising initiative from governments, who are coming together with academic research institutes in order to encourage and support the research activities is further expected to accelerate the growth of the market in the near future.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Furthermore, the rapid growth of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and animal health industries is likely to generate potential growth opportunities for the market players in the next few years. Additionally, the growing demand from traditional users of serum is also expected to boost the growth of the market. As fetal bovine serum has a higher efficiency rate than normal blood serum it is expected to drive the growth of the overall serum market. Also, the increasing number of collaborations and mergers and acquisitions is projected to generate good opportunities for the market players. At the same time, decrease in cattle herd population due to the increased demand for dairy and meat products, and high cost and chances of viral presence in the product these factors are expected to limiting the market growth.

According to the end user, the fetal bovine serum industry is bifurcated into biotechnology & pharmaceutical company, academic institute and research laboratory. Biotechnology & pharmaceutical company segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2017 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increased R&D and production of vaccines as well as biopharmaceuticals in these companies.

Among the regions, North America is expected to hold the largest market share for fetal bovine serum. The high consumption and high pricing of fetal bovine serum in this region. The increasing demand, together with a lower supply has led to a volatile market for the U.S. The rapid arrival of contract research organizations particularly in India and China is a key factor driving the growth of Asia-Pacific region. Furthermore, Infrastructural development and number of research organizations are outsourcing research activities to these countries for a relatively low cost without negotiating on the quality of research.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global fetal bovine serum market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global fetal bovine serum market.

Scope of Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market:

Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market, By Application:

• Biopharmaceuticals

• Cell Culture

• Drug Discovery

• Diagnostics

• In Vitro Fertilization

• Human & Animal Vaccine Production

• Others

Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market, By End User:

• Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

• Academic Institute

• Industry

• Research Laboratory

Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market, By Product:

• Charcoal Stripped

• Chromatographic

• Dialyzed Fetal Bovine Serum (FBS)

• Exosome Depleted

• Stem Cell

o Embryonic Stem Cells Qualified

o Mesenchymal Stem Cell Qualified

Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

• GE Healthcare

• Merck KGaA (Sigma Aldrich)

• HiMedia Laboratories Pvt., Ltd.

• Bio-Techne

• Biowest

• Biological Industries

• Atlas Biologicals

• Rocky Mountain Biologicals

• PAN-Biotech

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Takara Bio, Inc.

• Tissue Culture Biologicals

• Caisson Laboratories, Inc.

• Cell Culture Technologies LLC

• Biomol GmbH

• BovogenBiologicals Pty Ltd

• TCS Biosciences Ltd

• Access Biologicals

• Animal Technologies Inc.

• Corning Incorporated

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Fetal Bovine Serum Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Fetal Bovine Serum Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Fetal Bovine Serum Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Fetal Bovine Serum Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Fetal Bovine Serum Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Fetal Bovine Serum by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

