Global Animal Parasiticides Market – North America is expected to account for higher market share of more than 30% driven by large scale industrial animal farming and elevated number of pet population -Market Analysis 2013 – 2019 and Forecast 2019 – 2026

Global Animal Parasiticides Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% to reach US$ XX billion in 2026.

The growth is coupled with a rise in the zoonotic diseases prevalence and transmission from pets and farm animals to humans is envisaged to drive the global market. According to the ESCCAP, dogs and cats in Europe are frequently infested with endoparasites, ectoparasites, and other vector-borne parasites. The body sets up guidelines for the prevention, control, and treatment of companion animal parasites, with an aim to protect pet’s health as well as public’s health by plummeting the possible risk of zoonotic parasite transmission.

The rising number of companion animals and the preventive measures taken by their owners will serve as a high impact rendering factor for spurring pet parasiticides products demand. Furthermore, the rising focus of animal health companies on developing promising animal parasiticides products will propel business growth over the coming years.

North America had the highest market share in 2017. The Global Animal Parasiticides Market is driven by large-scale industrial animal farming and the elevated number of the pet population. Moreover, early adoption tendency for neoteric products results in the rapid realization of sales in the United States. Other factors including growth in a number of farm animals, consequently their consumption and rising rate of pet adoption.

Asia Pacific market presents a lucrative opportunity in the expansion of Asia-Pacific industry size due to factors such as rising disposable incomes of pet owners, awareness about animal products and increasing penetration of animal health companies in India and China.

Endoparasiticides accounted for the largest Global Animal Parasiticides Market share in 2017 and is estimated to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the elevated use of endoparasiticides in development of new products. Easy to use and effective nature of pour-ons and spot-ons should drive the ectoparasiticides market with CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period, be indebted to the rising popularity and elevated usage of pour-on and spot-on formulations.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Animal Parasiticides Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Animal Parasiticides Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Animal Parasiticides Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Animal Parasiticides Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Global Animal Parasiticides Market Segmentation:

• Global Animal Parasiticides Market By Product

o Ectoparasiticides

 Sprays

 Dips

 Collars

 Pour-Ons and Spot-Ons

 Ear Tags

o Endoparasiticides

 Injectables

 Orals

 Feed additives

o Endectocides

• Global Animal Parasiticides Market By Animal Type

o Farm Animals

o Companion Animals

The above data will be provided for following regions/countries from 2013-2024 (USD Million)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

• Latin America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

