Global Organ Preservation Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Preservation Solution, Technique, Organ Type and Region.

Global Organ Preservation Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at 8.7% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the organ preservation market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market growth during 2019-2026. The organ preservation market has witnessing considerable growth directly on the back of the rising number of organ transplantation procedures. Moreover, the growing rate of organ donation rates and escalating prevalence of chronic diseases are expected has been driving the market growth.

However, factors for instance high cost of organ preservation and its transplantation procedures, unavailability of the suitable donor as well as the development of organs by stem cell therapy are likely to hinder the growth of the market.

The University of Wisconsin Solution (UW Solution) segment is expected to account for the largest XX% share of the transplantable organ preservation market and is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This large XX% share can be attributed to its prolific usage in the storage of kidney, liver, and pancreas, better transplantation outcomes, less histological damage, and developed the physiological function of organs.

The report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the organ preservation market, namely, The APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America controls the largest market share for organ preservation during the forecast period. The adoption of technological advancements with the growing prevalence of cardiovascular disease and rising elder population leading to organ failure are motivating the growth of the market. Additionally, the developing initiative by the U.S. government with reimbursement policies in advanced treatment options are also driving the market to surge significantly.

The organ preservation market in the European region accounts for the second-largest market because of the increasing healthcare expenditure, availability of advanced treatment facilities, and government initiatives.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Organ Preservation Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Organ Preservation Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Organ Preservation Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product Portfolio, Growth strategies, and Regional presence in the Global Organ Preservation Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the Global Organ Preservation Market

Global Organ Preservation Market, By Preservation Solution

• University of Wisconsin Solution (UW Solution)

• Custodiol HTK

• Perfadex

• Other Preservation Solutions

Global Organ Preservation Market, By Technique

• Static Cold Storage (SCS) Technique

• Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

• Normothermic Machine Perfusion

Global Organ Preservation Market, By Organ Type

• Kidneys

• Liver

• Lung

• Heart

• Other Organs (Pancreas, Intestine)

Global Organ Preservation Market, By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Organ Preservation Market

• Paragonix Technologies, Inc.

• 21st Century Medicine Inc.

• Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH

• Essential Pharmaceuticals, LLC

• Lifeline Scientific, Inc. (Organ Recovery Systems, Inc.)

• Preservation Solutions, Inc.

• Xvivo Perfusion AB

• Transmedics, Inc.

• Organox Limited

• Bridge to Life Limited

• Waters Medical Systems LLC [Institut Georges Lopez (IGL]

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Organ Preservation Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Organ Preservation Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Organ Preservation Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Organ Preservation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Organ Preservation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Organ Preservation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Organ Preservation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Organ Preservation by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Organ Preservation Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Organ Preservation Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Organ Preservation Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

