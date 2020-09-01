Global Multiplex Assays Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product and Service, Type, Technology, Application and Region.

Global Multiplex Assays Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.10 % during a forecast period.

Growing prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer benefits offered by multiplex assays over singleplex assays, government and private funding for carrying out research and strategic acquisitions among market players are some of the driving factors behind growth of global multiplex assays market. On the other hand the high cost of instruments used to perform multiplex assays, lack of availability of diagnostic kits and lack of skilled labor are some of the factors limiting the market growth.

The instruments segment is expected to become a significant share in the global multiplex assays market. The instruments with multiplex assays are used for testing their durability and effectiveness. These instruments can implement more than 80 different tests at a time. Additionally, Some of the instruments are incorporated with CCD imaging technology, which makes operation procedure simple. The durability and advanced functions of the instruments are expected to raise their preference in clinical laboratories, which is expected to share significant growth by the segment.

The flow cytometry segment is expected to hold a dominant position in the global multiplex assays market. The technology works on the basis of the bead population, which is useful for computing specific antibody levels in biological fluids. Many of the researchers used the flow cytometry technique to study drug effectiveness towards numerous cell types. Additionally, it also empowers to analyze protein-protein interactions, DNA/mRNA content and metabolic activities. Growing study on drug reactions is expected to increase the demand of flow cytometry technology-based multiple assays and thus propel segment growth.

Geographically, the North America region is expected to hold a leading position in the global multiplex assays market. The leading position in the market is attributed to government support for the development of advanced technologies for diagnostics. The availability of skilled healthcare professionals and the increasing adoption of advanced techniques for research are some of the factors expected to boost the global multiplex assays market growth in the region. Additionally, a growing trend of usage of personalized medicines will create a requirement for studying drug-drug interaction, which will prove beneficial for industry growth.

Technical advancements in multiple assays are expected to increase multiplex assays demand in an analysis time frame, which is expected to boost the market growth. Some of the prominent key players is highly investing in R&D activities in order to deliver superior quality assays. Developments of multiplex assays analyze the sample in a fraction of seconds and submit high-quality results, which turn saves time, cost and labor.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and, project the global multiplex assays market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global multiplex assays market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of the Report for Global Multiplex Assays Market

Global Multiplex Assays Market, By Product and Service

• Consumables

• Instruments

• Software and Services

Global Multiplex Assays Market, By Type

• Protein Multiplex Assays

 Planar Protein Assays

 Bead-Based Protein Assays

 Other Protein Assays

• Nucleic Acid Multiplex Assays

 Planar Nucleic Acid Assays

 Bead-Based Nucleic Acid Assays

 Other Nucleic Acid Assays

• Cell-Based Multiplex Assays

Global Multiplex Assays Market, By Technology

• Flow Cytometry

• Fluorescence Detection

• Luminescence

• Multiplex Real-Time PCR

• Other Technologies

Global Multiplex Assays Market, By Application

• Research & Development

• Clinical Diagnostics

Global Multiplex Assays Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Multiplex Assays Market

• Luminex Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Illumina Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• Qiagen N.V.

• Randox Laboratories Ltd.

• Quanterix

• Bio-Techne

• Olink

• Seegene Inc.

• Abcam

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• Merck KGaA

• Agilent Technologies

• Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC

• Quansys Biosciences

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Multiplex Assays Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Multiplex Assays Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Multiplex Assays Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Multiplex Assays Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Multiplex Assays Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Multiplex Assays Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Multiplex Assays Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Multiplex Assays by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Multiplex Assays Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Multiplex Assays Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Multiplex Assays Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

