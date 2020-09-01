Human papillomavirus vaccine Market: Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2027): By Type, Component, Application, and Region

Human papillomavirus vaccine Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 5.1 % during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

HPV vaccines are used against viruses to protect human papillomaviruses. Human papilloma viruses (HPV) is a group of more than 200 viruses of which, 40 and more are spread through direct sexual interaction. There are two HPV cause genital warts, and more than dozen HPV types can cause certain types of cancer such as penile, vulvar, cervical, anal, oropharyngeal, and vaginal. HPV vaccines types are licensed for use in the United States such as Gardasil, Gardasil9, and Cervarix. All three vaccines prevent infection from HPV types 16 and 18 viruses, these two high risk viruses responsible for cause about 70% of cervical cancers and even higher percentage of particular type of other HPV-caused cancers. HPV types 6 and 11 are prevented by using Gardasil vaccine, which is responsible to cause 90% of genital warts. Gardasil 9 prevents infection with the same four HPV types plus five additional (31, 33, 45, 52, and 58) cancer-causing types that collected account for 10 to 20% of cervical cancers.

Human papillomavirus vaccine Market Drivers and Restrains

Increasing rates of anal cancer and cervical cancer is expected to increase demand for human papillomavirus vaccine during the forecast period. Growing burden of human papillomavirus infections in emerging economies like India and China is likely to boost the human papillomavirus vaccine market in Asia Pacific. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that, human papillomavirus is the most common sexually transmitted infections (STI) in the United States. Overall, 70% of vulvar cancers, 60% of penile cancers and vaginal cancers, and 90% of anal and cervical cancers are caused because of infection of human papillomavirus. CDC also states that about XX million people are diseased by human papillomavirus every year in the United States. According to the Cancer Council Australia, nearly every schools in Australia have chosen to contribute in the National Human Papillomavirus Vaccination Program. In Australia more than XX million doses of vaccines have been directed to girls and young women. This start resulted in approximately 85% decrease in genital warts among heterosexual women and men under the age of 21 years. Approximately 50% reduction in high grade cervical abnormalities in Victorian girls under the age of 18 years.

Manufacturers in the Human papillomavirus vaccine are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

In terms of valence type, market is segmented into Bivalent, Quadrivalent and Nonavalent. On the basis of indication type, market is segmented into Cervical Cancer, Anal Cancer, Vaginal Cancer, Penile Cancer, Vulvar Cancer, Oropharyngeal Cancer, Genital Warts and others. In recent studies, the sub segment cervical cancer dominated the market and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Furthermore, anal cancer was the second largest segment in 2018 and is continue its dominance from 2019 to 2027. The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) stated that nearly XX women will be diagnosed with cervical cancer in the U.S., and about XX will surrender to the disease.

Human papillomavirus vaccine Market Regional Analysis

On the basis of region global market divided into five region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. North America and Western Europe are likely to account for a leading share of the global human papillomavirus vaccine market because of the launch of new vaccines by Major Players in these regions. Growing burden of human papillomavirus infections in emerging economies like India and China is likely to boost the human papillomavirus vaccine market in Asia Pacific. The major key player GlaxoSmithKline plc., received approval for Cervarix in July 2017, which is the product of China (FDA). This is expected to drive the human papillomavirus vaccine market in the Asia Pacific region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Human papillomavirus vaccine Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Human papillomavirus vaccine Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Human papillomavirus vaccine Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Human papillomavirus vaccine Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Human papillomavirus vaccine Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Human papillomavirus vaccine Market

Human papillomavirus vaccine Market, by Valence

• Bivalent

• Quadrivalent and Nonavalent

Human papillomavirus vaccine Market, by Indication

• Cervical Cancer

• Anal Cancer

• Vaginal Cancer

• Penile Cancer

• Vulvar Cancer

• Oropharyngeal Cancer

• Genital Warts

• Others

Human papillomavirus vaccine Market, by Distribution Channel

• Physicians

• Wholesalers

• Physician Distributors

• Government Entities

• Public and Private Alliances

Human papillomavirus vaccine Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Human papillomavirus vaccine Market, Major Players

• Astellas Pharma

• CSL

• Emergent BioSolutions

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Johnson and Johnson

• MedImmune

• Merck

• Pfizer

• Sanofi Pasteur

• Serum Institute

• Bavarian Nordic

• CSL Ltd.

• Emergent Biosolutions, Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Gilead Sciences

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals

• Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

• Novavax, Inc.

• SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.

