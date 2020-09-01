Global Implantable Drug Delivery Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – Product Type, Technology, Application, and Region.

Global Implantable Drug Delivery Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.5 % during the forecast period.

Implantable drug delivery devices are medical devices that allow site-specific drug management. It also offers the minimization of the doses of the drug for the reduction of potential side effects. The implantable devices are reaching more attention as compared to the conservative oral and parenteral dosage forms because of the site-specific and sustained release therapeutic action, implantable devices that again minimizes the side-effects associated with the drug.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on the application, the implantable drug delivery market is segmented into cardiovascular, birth control & contraception, ophthalmology, oncology, and others. Cardiovascular applications hold the dominant share in the forecast period due to increasing patient population suffering from cardiovascular diseases, which drives the clinical urgency to develop advanced devices. As a result, global key players have developed bio absorbable stents that are gradually immersed and excreted by the body.

Based on product type, the implantable drug delivery market is segmented into Implantable bio-absorbable stents, implantable contraceptive drug delivery devices, implantable intraocular drug delivery devices, implantable coronary drug-eluting stents, implantable brachytherapy seeds, an implantable drug infusion pumps. The bio absorbable stents are expected to reveal exponential CAGR of XX% throughout the forecast period due to the growing incidence of peripheral and coronary artery diseases, increasing patient-controlled devices, shifting effort of manufactures on clinical trials related to bioresorbable stents, growing adoption by patients and physicians, and rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries.

The North America held XX% market share of the implantable drug delivery market due to rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, their income levels in developed economies, technology advancements in implantable drug deliveries. Though, Asia-Pacific will be the second major market in the proximate future followed by LAMEA region. The presence of innovative medical advanced technology and increasing demand for contraceptive implants in the coming years.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Implantable Drug Delivery Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Implantable Drug Delivery Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Implantable Drug Delivery Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Implantable Drug Delivery Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Implantable Drug Delivery Market:

Global Implantable Drug Delivery Market, Product Type:

• Implantable Bio-Absorbable Stents

• Implantable Contraceptive Drug Delivery Devices

• Implantable Intraocular Drug Delivery Devices

• Implantable Coronary Drug Eluting Stents

• Implantable Brachytherapy Seeds

• Implantable Drug Infusion Pumps

Global Implantable Drug Delivery Market, by Technology:

• Biodegradable implantable drug delivery device technology

• Non-biodegradable implantable drug delivery device technology.

Global Implantable Drug Delivery Market, by Application:

• Cardiovascular

• Birth control & contraception

• Ophthalmology

• Oncology

• Others.

Global Implantable Drug Delivery Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Global Implantable Drug Delivery Market Key Players:

• Bayer

• Boston Scientific

• Medtronic

• Merck&Co. Inc.

• Allergan Inc.

• Bausch and Lomb, Inc.

• Ithetis

• Nucletron, Genetech Inc.

• Theragenics

• Psivida

• Kinamed Inc.

• K2M Inc.

• Mako Surgical Corp.

• Varian Medical System

• Arrow International

• Eckert Ziegler

• Elekta

• JVS

• Abbottamong among others.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Implantable Drug Delivery Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Implantable Drug Delivery Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Implantable Drug Delivery Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Implantable Drug Delivery Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Implantable Drug Delivery Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Implantable Drug Delivery Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Implantable Drug Delivery Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Implantable Drug Delivery by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Implantable Drug Delivery Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Implantable Drug Delivery Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Implantable Drug Delivery Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

