Global Elastography Imaging Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Modality, Application, End-User and, Region.

Global Elastography Imaging Market was valued US$ 2.6 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 6.2Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 11.47% during forecast period.

Several drivers provided by elastography imaging influences customer buying behavior. Advantages related to elastography imaging include reproducibility, operator independence, and the capability of qualitative, quantitative, and semi-quantitative evaluation of tissue elasticity deprived of manual density artefacts. Benefits associated with elastography imaging and increasing awareness will boost industry growth over the upcoming years.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Additionally, wide-ranging applications of shear wave elastography to assess the elasticity of different tissues like lymph nodes, muscles, breast, and thyroid and the abdominal organs such as pancreas and liver should favor business growth. However, the high cost associated with elastography imaging systems may hamper industry growth.

Ultrasound modality segment accounted for significant revenue share in 2018 owing to wide availability, relatively low cost, and quicker procedures. Ultrasound elastography has some advantages in clinical fields that further propels segment growth.

Hospitals, Surgical Centers, & Diagnostic Centers segment will grow significantly over the coming years owing to a rising number of MRI and ultrasound-based elastography procedures performed in hospitals. Additionally, growing awareness coupled with rising demand for slightly invasive surgical procedures conducted in hospitals settings should favor segmental growth.

Europe is expected to lead the market for elastography imaging during the forecast period.

Growing efforts made in conducting research and development programs is the key factor augmenting growth in this market. Increasing awareness and importance among users for elastography imaging and increasing efforts by manufacturers for commercialization has strengthened Europe elastography imaging market. Additionally, growing government initiatives for cancer screening that involves ultrasound systems featuring elastography and ongoing clinical research in elastography has further helped in taking a large share in the global market.

A recent development in global elastography imaging market: Siemens AG has opened its new corporate headquarters for management of the board & central functions of the firm, with human resources, finance and communications, and marketing.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Elastography Imaging Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Elastography Imaging Market.

Scope of the Global Elastography Imaging Market

Global Elastography Imaging Market, By Modality

• Ultrasound

• Magnetic Resonance Elastography

Global Elastography Imaging Market, By Application

• Radiology/General Imaging

• Cardiology

• Obstetrics/Gynecology

• Urology

• Vascular

• Orthopedic & Musculoskeletal Applications

• Other Applications

Global Elastography Imaging Market, By End User

• Hospitals, Surgical Centers, & Diagnostic Centers

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Other End Users

Global Elastography Imaging Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Elastography Imaging Market

• General Electric Company

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Siemens AG

• Canon Medical Systems Corporation

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Samsung Electronics (Samsung Medison)

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

• Mindray Medical International Ltd.

• Esaote

• Supersonic Imagine

• Resoundant Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Elastography Imaging Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Elastography Imaging Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Elastography Imaging Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Elastography Imaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Elastography Imaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Elastography Imaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Elastography Imaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Elastography Imaging by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Elastography Imaging Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Elastography Imaging Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Elastography Imaging Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

