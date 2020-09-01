Global Hydro Turbine Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Type, Installation Site,Head Type,Application, and Region

Global Hydro Turbine Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Increasing requirement for renewable energy in developing economies is expected to create good growth opportunity for hydro turbine manufacturers. Developing markets offer a potentially strong growth opportunity for renewable energy in the next few years. The competitiveness of such energy sources in countries which need to rise productive capacity to keep up with economic growth rates makes hydropower an gradually required after energy option. Flexibility of technologies also makes hydropower projects a more competitive option for direct supply to industrial sectors, particularly when access to the grid is difficult, which is often the case in developing markets.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

One of the major challenges disturbing the growth of hydro turbine market is environmental concern. More, hydropower results in diversion of natural river flow, impacting the aquatic species and downstream riparian. These factors act as a barrier to the growth of hydro turbine market in the renewable energy sector. Also, design challenge and overall lack of awareness regarding the use of hydro turbines are the restraints for this market.

According to type, impulse turbines and reaction turbines. For the same power generated, the number of stages essential and corresponding maintenance cost is lesser in impulse turbines, when compared with impulse turbines. Thus, impulse turbines is a more popular segment. The type of hydro turbine selected for a project depends upon the height of standing water, the total volume of water involved and location. Agriculture area uses hydro turbines in irrigation. Small scale hydroelectricity plants have gained popularity in agriculture-making farms self-sufficient in terms of energy. Smaller turbines with a great power-speed characteristic are economically feasible.

Main hydro turbines market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their market strategies. The report also focuses on foremost industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of previous 3 years, key development in past five years.

Geographically, North America is expected to exhibit significant demand for turbines because of favorable governmental incentives for the application of these systems. Europe is anticipated to witness considerable growth on account of proliferating needs for unconventional source of energy. Asia pacific hydropower turbine market is probable to exhibit substantial growth over the forecast period. Developing nations such as China and India are estimated to fuel the industry demand as a result of rising electricity needs in the region.

The global hydro turbine market analysis is provided for the international markets containing development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, gross margins, cost, price, and revenue.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global hydro turbine market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global hydro turbine market.

Scope of Global Hydro Turbine Market

Global Hydro Turbine Market, By Type

• Impulse Turbine

o Pelton Turbine

o Cross Flow Turbine

• Reaction Turbine

o Kaplan Turbine

o Francis Turbine

o Bulb Turbine

Global Hydro Turbine Market, By Installation Site

• Pico Hydro Plants (0 kw – 5 kw)

• Micro Hydro Plants (5 kw – 100 kw)

• Mini Hydro Plants (100 kw – 500 kw)

• Large Hydro Plants (more than 500 kw)

Global Hydro Turbine Market, By Head Type

• Low Head (Less than 30 m)

• Medium Head (30 m to 300 m)

• High Head (300 m to 1500 m)

Global Hydro Turbine Market, By Application

• Power Generation

• Power Storage

• Marine

• Aeronautics

Global Hydro Turbine Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Hydro Turbine Market

• General Electric Co.

• ANDRITZ AG

• Toshiba Energy

• Harbin Electric Machinery

• Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.

• Siemens AG

• Canyon Industries Inc.

• Cornell Pump Co.

• Gilbert Gilkes& Gordon Ltd

• WWS Wasserkraft GmbH

• Canadian Hydro Components Ltd.

• The James Leffel& Co

