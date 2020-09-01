Global Power Distribution Unit Market (PDU) – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Power phase, Application, and Region

Global Power Distribution Unit Market (PDU) is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ 1.93 Bn in 2018 at CAGR of XX%.

PDUs are used in server rooms, data centres, remote telecom sites, and anywhere else that gear may essential to be toggled on or off (having remote reboot) without someone physically being on-site. A power distribution unit (PDU) or main distribution unit (MDU) is a device fixed with multiple outputs designed to distribute electric power, especially to racks of computers and networking equipment located within a data centre. Data centers face challenges in power protection and management solutions. This is why many data centers rely on PDU monitoring to increase efficiency, uptime, and growth.

A growing requirement of data centres to maximize consumption of power and the rising cost of power has resulted in a demand for efficient and monitored the distribution of power & PDUs. Key trends of the market are increasing the volume of unstructured data and increasing process automation across the industry and recent technological developments in Power Distribution Unit (PDU). Restraint of the market is the high cost of power distribution units is acting against the market’s growth targets. The market players are also reeling under the presence of compatibility issues, owing to the increased complexity of data centres.

Based on the type, a metered segment is leading the global PDU market. PDUs vary from simple and reasonable rack-mounted power strips to larger floor-mounted PDUs with numerous functions including power filtering to improve power quality, intelligent load balancing, and remote monitoring and control by LAN or SNMP. This kind of PDU placement offers intelligent capabilities such as power metering at the inlet, outlet, and PDU branch circuit level and support for environmental sensors.

On the basis of the application, telecom and IT sector is dominating the market. The universal power distribution unit market is mainly driven by the rising in the degree of data generated worldwide. Rising population all across the world is augmenting the data level that is generated across different market sections like the Telecommunications industry and IT industry.

In terms of region, North America holds xx % market share in 2018, in terms of revenue followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The point distribution unit market in Europe is also motivated by a rise in the acceptance of cloud computing and server virtualization. The increasing use of the internet, high industrial development, a rise in capital investment in industrial infrastructure & real estate projects and high financial growth are some of the factors adding to the improved market growth of power distribution units in the Asia Pacific Zone.

Key players operating in the global power distribution unit (PDU) market, Eaton Corporation, Cyber Power Systems, Raritan Inc., Emerson Electric Co., APC Corp, Tripp Lite, Raritan Inc., Server Technology Inc., Enlogic Systems LLC, Leviton Cisco Systems, Geist Ltd., AFCO Systems, Hewlett-Packard Co., and Schneider Electric.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Power Distribution Unit Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Power Distribution Unit Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Power Distribution Unit Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Power Distribution Unit Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Power Distribution Unit Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Power Distribution Unit Market (PDU)

Global Power Distribution Unit Market (PDU), by Type

• Basic

• Metered

• Monitored

• Switched

Global Power Distribution Unit Market (PDU) by Power phase

• Single phase

• Three Phase

Global Power Distribution Unit Market (PDU), by Application

• Telecom & IT

• Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

• Healthcare

• Government

• Energy

Key players in the Global Power Distribution Unit Market (PDU)

• Eaton Corporation

• Cyber Power Systems

• Raritan Inc.

• Emerson Electric Co.

• APC Corp

• Tripp Lite

• Server Technology Inc.

• Enlogic Systems LLC

• Leviton Cisco Systems

• Geist Ltd., AFCO Systems

• Hewlett-Packard Co.

• Schneider Electric.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Power Distribution Unit Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Power Distribution Unit Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Power Distribution Unit Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Power Distribution Unit Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Power Distribution Unit Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Power Distribution Unit Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Power Distribution Unit Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Power Distribution Unit by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Power Distribution Unit Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Power Distribution Unit Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Power Distribution Unit Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

