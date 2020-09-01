Global Power Rental Systems Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Application, End-User, and Geography

Global Power Rental Systems Market was valued US$ 11.23 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

The global power rental systems market is driven by the rise in grid instability because of the aging of conventional grids. An increase in awareness about curtailing the energy demand during peak hours are expected to boost the growth in the global power rental systems market.Addtionally, the growth in the preference to renting power instead of buying it is expected to propel the market growth in the global power rental systems market.

On the other hand , increasing focus of nations on renewable energy , payment issues in developing and underdeveloped nations and concerns regarding emissions from power rental equipment are expected to limit the market growth in the global power rental systems market.

By application, Peak shaving segment is expected to contribute the significant share in the global power rental systems market. It is a technique to reduce power bills by curbing the power consumption during peak hours when electricity rates are the high. Power rental units aid in curtailing the power demand during seasonal peak hours, which is assisting to reduce the electric billing costs.

Based on end-user, Oil & Gas industry is one of the largest consumers of power in the world. The use of power rental systems benefits these industries distribute power loads between peak and non-peak hours thereby sinking the electrical power cost considerably. Additionally, the emerging oil and gas industry in the Middle East and Asia Pacific coupled with demand supply gap in power is expected to drive the growth in the global power rental systems.

The Middle East & Africa region estimated to share significant grwoth in the global power rental systems market and is also expected to hold its dominant postion during the forecast period. The demand for power rental systems market in the Middle East was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2018.The growth in the market is attributed to the rapid industrialization and development of oil & gas and construction industry in the region.The demand for rental power equipment is increasing in the Oil and gas sector because of it is widely used in the Oil and gas industry for upstream, downstream and midstream applications.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Power Rental Systems Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Power Rental Systems Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Power Rental Systems Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Power Rental Systems Market make the report investor’s guide.

Some of the Global Power Rental Systems Market

Global Power Rental Systems Market by Application

• Peak Shaving

• Continuous Power

• Standby

Global Power Rental Systems Market by End-User

• Government and Utilities

• Oil, Gas and Mining

• Construction

• Industrial

• Events

Global Power Rental Systems Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Power Rental Systems Market

• Aggreko PLC

• Herc Holdings Inc.

• APR Energy

• Caterpillar Inc.

• United Rentals Inc.

• Cummins Inc.

• Atlas Copco AB

• Ashtead Group PLC

• Al Faris Group

• Quippo Infrastructure Equipment Limited

• Caterpillar, Inc.

• Hertz Corporation

• Kohler Co.

• Perennial Technologies Pvt Ltd

• Energyst

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Power Rental Systems Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Power Rental Systems Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Power Rental Systems Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Power Rental Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Power Rental Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Power Rental Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Power Rental Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Power Rental Systems by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Power Rental Systems Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Power Rental Systems Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Power Rental Systems Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

