Global Small Wind Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Type, Installation Type, Application, and Region

Global Small Wind Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Cost effectiveness of small wind turbines and growing adoption of renewable sources for energy generation across the globe are major factors driving growth of the global small wind market. Additionally, growing awareness among the individuals regarding use of renewable energy sources, and increasing investments by government to develop electricity generation by integrating renewable sources of energy such as wind energy are other factors anticipated to propel growth of the future market over the forecast period. Nevertheless, in-consistency in wind speed is a major factor limiting growth of the global market. Moreover, use of small wind turbines may pose risk to birds as spinning blades could kill them. Also, use of small wind turbines can cause noise pollution in residential areas, which may hinder growth of global small wind market over the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

According to installation type, the off-grid installation segment of the small wind market is anticipated to account for 60.11 % of the global market share in 2026. The demand for off-grid wind turbines can be attributed to the long standing conventional methods of binding this energy for electrification, though, this segment is set to observer a decline due to the government initiatives launched to boost grid connectivity. Such regulatory initiatives will boost the on-grid segment of small wind market over the forecast period.

The main players of small wind market implement diverse strategies such as expansions, agreements, contracts, joint ventures, and partnerships to garner a larger share in the market. The prominent small wind market players are focusing on countries with developing markets that are projected to show potential for industrial development in the future.

Geographically, North American region accounted for the leading market share of XX % in the small wind market in 2014, this is on account of the high demand for on-grid applications of small wind power, particularly in developed nations such as U.S. In the European region, the demand for small wind power for off-grid applications, from most of the Western European countries, is anticipated to grow at a high rate in coming years.

The report offers a widespread evaluation of the market. It does so via detailed qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using verified research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report helps as a source of analysis and information for every facet of the market, with but not limited to regional markets, installation type, types, and applications.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global small wind market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global small wind market.

Scope of Global Small Wind Market

Global Small Wind Market, By Type

• Horizontal Axis Wind Turbine

• Vertical Axis Wind Turbine

Global Small Wind Market, By Installation Type

• On-Grid

• Off-Grid

Global Small Wind Market, By Application

• Domestic

• Small-Scale Industries

• Commercial

Global Small Wind Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Operating in Global Small Wind Market

• Northern Power Systems Inc. (U.S.)

• Bergey Wind Power Co. (U.S.)

• Kingspan Group Plc. (Netherlands)

• Shanghai Ghrepower Green Energy Co. Ltd. (China)

• Endurance Wind Power Inc. (Canada)

• ZKEnergy Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

• Xzeres Wind Corp. (U.K.)

• City Windmills

• Envergate

• Dibu Wind

• Superwind

• Kliux Energies

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Small Wind Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Small Wind Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Small Wind Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Small Wind Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Small Wind Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Small Wind Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Small Wind Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Small Wind by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Small Wind Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Small Wind Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Small Wind Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

