Global Parkinson’s disease Therapeutics Market: Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026): By Drug Class, Route of Administration Analysis, Route of Administration Analysis and Region

Global Parkinson’s disease Therapeutics Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 11 % during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Parkinson’s disease is a highly prevalent age-related neurodegenerative disorder, affecting millions of people worldwide and causing severe impact on their physical, psychological, as well as emotional health. It is largely prevalent among the geriatric population.

Global Parkinson’s disease Therapeutics Market by key segmentation

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Oral route of administration, followed by intestinal infusion segment, dominates the global market. More than 80% of the drugs available for treatment of Parkinson’s disease are in the form of tablet and capsule. Some of the drugs are orally disintegrated. Also, rise in adoption and demand for subcutaneous injections and promising pipeline products with subcutaneous route of administration for home management of Parkinson’s disease are estimated to limit the growth of the oral route of administration segment by the end of 2026.

Retail pharmacy followed by hospital pharmacy segment, dominates the market. Among distribution channels, the retail pharmacy segment is projected to hold largest share of global market hold the dominant share of the global Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market during the forecast period and is likely to expand the global market. Easy availability of Parkinson’s therapeutic drugs at retail pharmacies, low price of the drugs, and expansion of leading retail pharmaceutical chains across the globe are driving the growth of the segment. The online pharmacy segment is poised to grow at as significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Parkinson’s disease Therapeutics Market by drivers and restraints

Recent advances in Parkinson’s disease therapeutics such as combination therapies to prolong the action of continuous dopaminergic stimulation drugs, approval for neurostimulation devices and neuroprotective therapies to slow down prognosis of a disease, gene therapy, neural transplantation etc., are expected to bring rapid growth in global Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market over the forecast period.

Aging population and prevalence of Parkinsonism across the world are the factors fueling demand for Parkinson’s disease therapeutics. However, expiry of patents for several drugs such as Rytary, Stalevo (2012), Azilect (2017), Comtan (exclusivity expired in 2013) would hinder the global Parkinson’s disease therapeutics Market in forecast period.

Global Parkinson’s disease Therapeutics Market by regional analysis

North America Held largest share in global Parkinson’s disease Therapeutics Market. According to Parkinson’s disease Foundation (PDF) approximately XX thousand Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease annually. Europe is expected to hold second highest share in the global market. Large number of key players focusing on research and developments activities to introduce technologically-advanced Parkinson’s disease Therapeutics with better designs drive the market in the region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Parkinson’s disease Therapeutics Market by Drug Class

• Levodopa Combination

• Dopamine Agonists

• Monoamine Oxidase B (Mao-B) Inhibitors

• Anticholinergic Drugs

• Catechol-O-Methyltransferase (COMT) Inhibitors

Global Parkinson’s disease Therapeutics Market by Route of Administration Analysis

• Oral

• Transdermal

• Subcutaneous

• Intestinal Infusion

Global Parkinson’s disease Therapeutics Market by Distribution Channel Analysis

• Hospital Pharmacy

• Retail Pharmacy

• Online Sales

Global Parkinson’s disease Therapeutics Market by region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players operating on Global Parkinson’s disease Therapeutics Market

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc.,

• Salix Pharmaceuticals,

• map Laboratories, Inc.,

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,

• Novartis AG, Orion Corporation,

• Mylan N.V.

• Abbvie, Inc.

• Biogen, Inc.

• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

• F. Hoffman-La Roche

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

• H. Lundbeck A/S

• Impax Labs, Inc.

• Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA

• Novartis AG

• Orion Corporation

• UCB S.A.

