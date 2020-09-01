Global Veterinary Software Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Product (Veterinary Practice Management Software, Veterinary Imaging Software and Other Software), by Practice Type (Exclusive Small Animal Practices, Mixed Animal Practices and Exclusive Large Animal Practices), by Delivery Mode (Cloud-Based/ Web-Based and On-Premise), by Type (Integrated Software and Standalone Software), by End User and by Geography

Global Veterinary Software Market is expected to reach USD XX Million by 2026 from USD XX Million in 2018 at CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Veterinary Software is the combination of imagining a software, which serves the need for capturing images of domestic companions such as cats, dogs, and other farm animals as well as practice management software, which enables veterinarians to organize and manage appointments.

Global Veterinary Software Market is segmented by product, practice type, delivery mode, type, end user, and geography. Product segment is classified as veterinary practice management software, veterinary imaging software, and other software. Practice management software is expected to dominate the market during forecast period because it reduces the possibilities of error and the overall cost of a veterinary healthcare facility. Type segment is bifurcated as integrated software and standalone software. Practice type segment is sub-segmented as exclusive small animal practices, mixed animal practices, and exclusive large animal practices. Exclusive small animal practices segment is expected to lead the market growth owing to, increasing number of small pet owners and rising annual spending on pet care in developed countries. Delivery mode segment is classified as cloud-based/ web-based and on-premise. End-user segment is divided as veterinary hospitals and referral practices, clinics and ambulatory practices and specialty and emergency hospitals. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Growing product innovation and integration for better practice outcomes are trending the overall Global Veterinary Software Market. However, lack of awareness about veterinary software in developing economies will restrain the market growth. APAC is going to emerge as the highest growth region in Veterinary Software Market in forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Major companies establishing the business in this region coupled shift in service providers from North America and increasing demand for veterinary practice management, which is a result of continuously growing livestock population in this region will fuel the Veterinary Software Market in APAC region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and an analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Veterinary Software Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the product, practice type, delivery mode, type, end user, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Veterinary Software Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions.

Research Methodology:

The research methodology used in this report contains various secondary sources including Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Global Veterinary Software Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Veterinary Software Market globally.

Key Players in the Global Veterinary Software Market Are:

• Carestream Health

• OR Technology (OEHM UND Rehbein GmbH)

• Finnish Net Solutions

• Hippo Manager Software

• Via Information System

• Clientrax

• Firmcloud Corporation

• Britton’s Wise Computer

• Ezyvet Limited

• Timeless Veterinary Systems

• Animal Intelligence Software

• Vetter Software

• Patterson Companies

• Idexx Laboratories

• Henry Schein

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Hospitals, Veterinarian Groups, Community Clinics, and Outpatient Clinics

• Veterinary Software and Service Vendors

• Veterinary Societies and Associations

• Veterinary IT Service Providers

• Contract research organizations (CROs)

• Government Bodies

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Veterinary Software Market based on product, practice type, delivery mode, type, end user, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Veterinary Software Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Veterinary Software Market, By Product:

• Veterinary Practice Management Software

• Veterinary Imaging Software

• Other Software

Global Veterinary Software Market, By Practice Type:

• Exclusive Small Animal Practices

• Mixed Animal Practices

• Exclusive Large Animal Practices

Global Veterinary Software Market, By Delivery Mode:

• Cloud-Based/ Web-Based

• On-Premise

Global Veterinary Software Market, By Type:

• Integrated Software

• Standalone Software

Global Veterinary Software Market, By End-User:

• Veterinary Hospitals and Referral Practices

• Clinics and Ambulatory Practices

• Specialty and Emergency Hospitals

Global Veterinary Software Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

