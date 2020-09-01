Meat Testing Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019 to 2026) – By Technology, Sample Type, Target Tested, and Region.

Meat Testing Market was valued at USD7.54 billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX % from 2018 to 2026.



Meat testing can be defined as the identification of animal species that is carried out for a variety of reasons such as ethnic, economic and security.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The development of DNA-based detection methods that identify and quantify meat species and other meat ingredients in products is one of the major drivers of growth in the meat speciation testing market. Furthermore, growth in the Meat Testing Market is growing as a result of several cases of food fraud and increased consumer infections, compliance with labeling laws, religious beliefs, stringent rules and buyers demanding certified products.

Meat testing market is segmented by technology, sample type, target tested, and region. Based on technology, the global market for meat testing is segmented into a polymerase chain reaction, ELISA, and molecular diagnostic techniques, wherein the PCR segment provides a relatively high share of revenue in Meat Testing Market. The ELISA segment is expected to grow significantly.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market between 2018 and 2024. Improvements in the export and import industry have opened up new opportunities for the meat industry. China has been a potential importer and exporter of meat and is, therefore, a key market for test services further boosting the overall demand for Meat Testing Market globally.

The key players in the Meat Testing Market include SGS (Switzerland), Eurofins (Luxemburg), Bureau Veritas (France), Intertek (UK), TUV SUD (Germany), ALS (Australia), Mérieux NutriSciences (US), AsureQuality (New Zealand), Romer Labs (Austria), LGC Limited (UK), Genetic ID (US), and Microbac Laboratories (US).

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Meat Testing Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Meat Testing Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Meat Testing Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Meat Testing Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience:

• Regulatory and research organizations

• Meat testing service providers

• Meat product producers, suppliers, distributors, and retailers

• Meat testing kit or equipment manufacturers, traders, distributors, and dealers

Meat Testing Market – Key Segment:

Meat Testing Market – On the basis of Target Tested:

• Pathogens

• Species identification

• GMOs

• Allergens

• Mycotoxins

• Heavy metals

• Veterinary drug residues

• Others (pesticide and chemical residues)

Meat Testing Market – On the basis of Sample Type:

• Meat

o Poultry

o Pigmeat

o Beef

o Sheep and goat meat

o Others (camel, rabbit, horse, venison, and wild boar)

• Seafood

Meat Testing Market – On the basis of Technology:

• Traditional

• Rapid

• Immunoassay

• PCR

• Chromatography

• Spectroscopy

Meat Testing Market – Company Profiles:

• SGS (Switzerland)

• Eurofins (Luxemburg)

• Bureau Veritas (France)

• Intertek (UK)

• TUV SUD (Germany)

• ALS (Australia)

• Mérieux NutriSciences (US)

• AsureQuality (New Zealand)

• Romer Labs (Austria)

• LGC Limited (UK)

• Genetic ID (US)

• Microbac Laboratories (US)

Meat Testing Market – By Region:

North America

• U.S

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (ROW)

• Middle-East

• Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Meat Testing Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Meat Testing Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Meat Testing Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Meat Testing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Meat Testing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Meat Testing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Meat Testing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Meat Testing by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Meat Testing Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Meat Testing Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Meat Testing Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

