Global Diesel Gensets Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Capacity, Application, End-User and Region

Global Diesel Gensets Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 3.1 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.



A diesel genset is an integrated system comprising a diesel engine and an electric generator that work in conjunction to produce electricity. The electricity made by the genset is used for meeting power requirements.

The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the diesel gensets market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market growth during 2019-2026.

Rapid urbanization and industrialization rate along with many government initiatives to offer electricity in rural areas are expected to play a vital role in driving the growth of the global diesel gensets market. Nevertheless, the growing demand for mobile diesel gensets and bio-fuel based diesel gensets can provide innovative opportunities for diesel gensets market growth.

However, increasing penetration of electricity grids and growing implementation of laws and regulations aimed at curbing environmental emissions are expected to hamper the growth of the diesel gensets market soon.

The report on global diesel gensets market covers segments such as capacity, end-user, application and region. Based on end-user, commercial diesel gensets industry is expected to witness gain of over XX% by 2026. The ongoing expansion of SEZs with the growing urbanization will stimulate product demand. Increasing adoption of digital products & systems has resulted in aggressive development of communication stations & data centres, which in turn will boost the industry growth because of surging energy consumption patterns.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific was the largest market for diesel gensets in 2018, followed by Europe and North America. North American and European markets are heading towards maturity while the emerging markets in the APAC, Middle East and South America have a high growth rate. In Asia, the focus is on India and China, two economies which are expected to add many power plants so furthering the need for diesel genset units.

This report gives a competitive analysis of the individual standing of the companies against the global landscape of the diesel gensets market. Also, the report covers a recent development in this market like in December 2013, Cummins India launched its new power generation product line, which is compliant with the new CPCB II norms.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Diesel Gensets Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Global Diesel Gensets Market.

Scope of the Global Diesel Gensets Market

Global Diesel Gensets Market, by Capacity

• Less Than 75 kVA

• Between 75 to 375 kVA

• More Than 375 kVA

Global Diesel Gensets Market, by End-User

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Global Diesel Gensets Market, by Application

• Standby Backup Power

• Prime Power

• Peak Shaving Power

Global Diesel Gensets Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Diesel Gensets Market

• Cummins Inc.

• Caterpillar Inc.

• Kohler Company Inc.

• Atlas Copco AB

• Generac Holdings Inc.

• Wartsila Corporation

• Wacker Neuson SE

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

• Briggs & Stratton

• APR Energy Plc.

• Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.

• Mahindra Powerol

• Dresser Rand Group, Inc.

• Pramac S.p.A.

• Himoinsa S.L.

• F.G. Wilson Inc.

• Broadcrown Ltd.

• Multiquip Inc.

• Wuxi Kipor Power Co., Ltd.

• Sudhir Power Ltd.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Diesel Gensets Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Diesel Gensets Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Diesel Gensets Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Diesel Gensets Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Diesel Gensets Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Diesel Gensets Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Diesel Gensets Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Diesel Gensets by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Diesel Gensets Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Diesel Gensets Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Diesel Gensets Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

