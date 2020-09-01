Solar Encapsulation Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026 By Material, By Application, By End Use, By Region

Solar Encapsulation Market was valued USD 1.20 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach approximately USD XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.

Demand for roof top photovoltaic installations have increased with increase in demand for alternative sources of energy. Solar encapsulation market is mainly driven by growing demand of solar photovoltaic panels. Excellent mechanical and chemical properties such as durability and thermal resistivity have increased the demand for solar encapsulation material

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

with application in various residential, non-residential, and utility scale. Solar encapsulation refers to the process of laminating the solar panels and equipments that are open to various environmental conditions and physical threats. Solar encapsulation improves their efficiency coupled with cost saving. This feature of solar encapsulation process has raised market share of solar encapsulation market.

Based on the material used for encapsulation the solar encapsulation market is classified into ethylene vinyl acetate, non-ethylene vinyl acetate and UV Curable Resins. Ethylene vinyl acetate solar encapsulation has gained major demand owing to its excellent protection against corrosion and delamination. Ethylene vinyl acetate solar encapsulation improves the efficiency of solar modules owing to their excellent barrier protection against humidity, UV radiations and stringent environmental condition at greater extent.

Based on technology solar encapsulation market is categorized into crystalline silicon solar technology and thin-film solar technology. Crystalline silicon solar technology is expected to holds a major share in the solar encapsulation market. Owing to higher conversion efficiency and energy savings features crystalline silicon has gain the share in the solar encapsulation market.

On the basis of application solar encapsulation market is categorized into automotive, construction, electronics, and others. Construction is the largest application category of solar encapsulation and comprises more than half market due to increasing demand for rooftop panel systems in the construction category.

Based on geography solar encapsulation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to be fastest-growing region in a solar encapsulation market. Recently Asia Pacific has witnessed a significant increase in the number of solar cell material units because of the shift of module manufacturers from Europe to China. Price fluctuation in solar materials in Europe has resulted in the migration of many players to Asia Pacific for material, which has support the growth of Asia Pacific solar encapsulation market.

Dow Corning, DuPont, Jura-plast, Trosifol, Solutia Inc., Hangzhou First Applied Material Co., Wacker Chemie AG., Inc., 3M Company, Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello Inc., Dow Corning Corporation, DuPont, Bridgestone Corporation, First Solar Inc. and STR Holdings are some of the keyplayer of solar encapsulation market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Solar Encapsulation Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Solar Encapsulation Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Solar Encapsulation Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Solar Encapsulation Market make the report investor’s guide.

Solar Encapsulation Market scope:

Solar Encapsulation Market, by Material Type

• Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

• Non-Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

• UV Curable Resins

Solar Encapsulation Market, by Technology Type

• Crsytalline Silicon Technology

• Thin Film Technology

• Other

Solar Encapsulation Market, by Application Type

• Construction

• Electronics

• Automobile

• Others

Solar Encapsulation Market by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Analysed in the Solar Encapsulation Market:

• STR Holdings Inc.

• Hangzhou First PV Material Co. Ltd.

• Solutia

• Bridgestone

• Dow Corning

• DuPont

• Jura-plast

• Trosifol.

• Wacker Chemie

• 3M Company, Ltd.

• Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello Inc.

• First Solar Inc.

• STR Holdings.

• Changzhou Sveck Technology Co. Ltd.

• RenewSys India Pvt. Ltd.

• Encapsulantes de Valor Añadido S.A.

• E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

• Jiangsu Akcome Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

• Saint-Gobain S.A.

• ISOVOLTAIC AG

• Eastman Chemical Company

