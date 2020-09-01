Submarine Power Cable Market – Industry Analysis and Forcast (2019-2026) – by Type, By Voltage, By End-User, By Conductor Materialandby Region

Submarine Power Cable Market accounted for $ 7.37 billion in 2018 is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

Submarine power cables are used to transmit electricity below the ocean, that is, deep under the sea bed. These cables are used to transfer electricity from offshore wind turbines, tidal power projects, and onshore locations to oil rigs as well as to transmit electricity across countries or islands. The Global Submarine Power Cable Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the report, which helps reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at global and regional level for the Global Submarine Power Cable Market.

Submarine Power Cable Market is to transport electric current at high voltage using high voltage alternating current (HVAC) cable. The electric core is a concentric assembly of inner conductor, electric insulation and protective layers. The conductor is made from copper or aluminum wires, the latter material having a small but increasing market share. The cable are been classified into paper insulated, fluid filled and extruded plastic insulation (XLPE or EPR). The size or diameter of the cable depends upon its current carrying capacity and amount of insulating layers. The range varies from 50 mm to 1500 mm, depends upon the end-use or application.

The growth of the submarine power cable power to offshore oil & gas platforms and offshore ocean laboratories have made more open opportunity. While Europe leads in growing demand for inter-country and island connections. The global submarine power cable market by offshore wind accounted for around 48% of the total market share in 2018. Offshore wind turbines produce more energy using fewer turbines when compared with conventional turbines.More than 80% of the world’s offshore wind power generation capacity is installed in Europe.

Most countries are shifting toward harnessing wind energy & wave energy of sea or ocean due to the increase in demand for renewable energy. Recent usage of tidal turbine to harness wave energy is also being practicing in developed nations such as U.S., Germany, France, and Denmark.

Such projects required inter-relation of Submarine Power Cable Market which further also provides growth opportunity for Regions like Europe and North America are the dominating market for factors driving the growth of this region are offshore wind industry, power plants, renewable energy. Demand from offshore oil & gas operations and also rising demand for inter-country connections along with growth oil & gas industries. In recent EBRD funded in Turkey for investment in high-tech undersea cable system, In Asia – Indian company RCom that owns undersea cables is looking at revenue of $1 billion a year from 2027, Prysmian world major player in Submarine Power Cable awarded $140M project in china.

The report from Maximize market research provides the detail study of the market by various segments. The report covers a geographic breakdown and a detailed analysis of each of the segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA, and each countries under it.

Global Submarine Power Cable Market: Competition Landscape

The Global Submarine Power Cable Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the Global Submarine Power Cable Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to Global Submarine Power Cable Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting in boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global Submarine Power Cable Market is covered in the report.

The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Submarine Power Cable Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Submarine Power Cable Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Submarine Power Cable Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Submarine Power Cable Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Submarine Power Cables Market report:

Submarine Power Cables Market, By Type

o Single core

o Multicore

Submarine Power Cables Market, By Voltage

o Medium voltage

o High voltage

Submarine Power Cables Market, By End-User

o Offshore wind power generation

o Inter-country and island connection

o Offshore oil & gas

Submarine Power Cables Market, By Conductor Material

o Copper

o Aluminum

Submarine Power Cables Market, By Region

o Asia Pacific

o North America

o Europe

o South America

o Middle East & Africa

