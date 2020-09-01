Global Intelligent Pump Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Pump Type, Component, End User and Geography

Global Intelligent Pump Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.



An intelligent pump is a pump that has the capability to regulate control flow or pressure. These pumps offer some advantages such as energy savings, lifetime improvements and system cost reductions. Intelligent pumps comprise wireless control and monitoring capabilities that aid end-users to access real-time operational data.

Intelligent pumping solutions offers monitoring controls and digitization, which provide more efficiency and energy-saving through, with the initiation of variable frequency speed drives. The growing need for correct monitoring and control of the pumps ensued in the introduction of the intelligent pumps in a wide range of end-use industries.

Centrifugal pumps are estimated to hold a significant share in the global intelligent pump market. The centrifugal type of intelligent pump reveals a good market share in the intelligent pumps market. The centrifugal pumps are effective and they can control variable pressure conditions and high viscosity. These pumps offer an advantage is that they help to reduce the costs. The energy cost is one of the most important factors in the entire cost of a pump, it is expressively reduced with the use of centrifugal pumps. Centrifugal pumps have the maximum potential to cut down energy costs considerably and provides the best option over all other pump types.

The water & wastewater segment is projected to grow at the fast rate during the forecast period. Increasing development of smart cities and stringent energy-efficiency standards is expected to drive the water & wastewater segment. This factor is expected to create a new opportunity for the intelligent pump market during the forecast period. In the water & wastewater treatment sector, these pumps are used for dispensation drinking water, reverse osmosis process, and machine tool lubrication. Strict regulatory norms concerning energy efficiency also initiate the adoption of intelligent pumps in the wastewater and water segment.

Geographically, The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global intelligent pump market. The dominance position is attributed to increasing government investment in industrialization. China is said to be predominantly powering growth in this region. This growth can be driven positively owing to the country is one of the major exporters of pumps to the Middle East and Africa, which does not have local manufacturing bases for pumps. India is another key market in the Asia Pacific region. Increasing smart city projects and inclination of a consumer’s towards smart and intelligent technology for renovating antiquated agricultural methods is also expected to boom intelligent pumps market in India.

The Scope of the Report Global Intelligent Pump Market

Global Intelligent Pump Market, By Pump Type

• Centrifugal

• Positive Displacement

Global Intelligent Pump Market, By Component

• Pumps

• Variable Drives

• Control Systems

Global Intelligent Pump Market, By End User

• Building Automation

• Water & Wastewater

• Oil & Gas

• Chemicals

• Power Generation

• Others

Global Intelligent Pump Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players

• ITT Corporation

• Grundfos Holding A/S

• Xylem, Inc.

• Sulzer Ltd.

• Flowserve Corporation.

• QuantumFlo, Inc.

• CIRCOR International, Inc.

• Rockwell Automation

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.

• Yaskawa Electric Corp

• Goulds Pumps

• Alfa Laval.

• Bosch Rexroth

• Grunwl

• Yaskawa Electric

• Colfax Corporation

• Kirloskar Brothers

• KSB AG

• Wilo SE

• Seepex GmbH

• Regal Beloit Corporation

