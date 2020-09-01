Global Metering Pumps Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, End user, and Region

Global Metering Pumps Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Metering Pumps market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focus on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies and regional presence. The report also provide PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Metering Pumps market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Metering pumps, also called as chemical dosing pumps or chemical injection pumps, have been used over the decades for their high level of precision in pumping a wide variety of liquids in a host of end-use industries. The increased growth in maximum application areas and the promotion of energy-efficient products through the implementation of strict environmental regulations has significantly added to the expansion of the metering pumps market.

The increasing demand for potable water in all geographic regions is one of the key factors enhancing the demand for chemical metering pumps. Severe shortage of potable water in several parts of the region is driving governments to focus on measures such as water conservation, water treatment, and environmental preservation. Due to factors such as the growing demand for high-quality potable water and the introduction of stringent regulations, which limit the discharge of water into the environment, there is a major increase in the number of wastewater treatment plants, subsequently driving the growth of the metering pumps market.

Increase in the growing demand for environmentally friendly waste-water disposal and increasing investment in modernization of infrastructure are expected to drive the global metering pump market. Additionally, increasing use of metering pumps across industries such as waste and wastewater treatment, and oil & gas industry, Water Treatments, pulp & paper, and petrochemicals is expected to drive the market for the metering pump in the forecast timeframe.

Based on Type, diaphragm segment to witness the highest CAGR in the global metering pumps market during the forecast period. Diaphragm pumps are widely used for dosing and injection such as corrosive chemicals, volatile solvents, viscous & sticky fluids, gels, oils and creams. Diaphragm pumps can discharge the fluids at accurate time with high pressure, commonly hydraulic diaphragm pumps are used in industries. Diaphragm metering pumps possess several advantages over piston metering pumps, including fewer maintenance issues.

In terms of end user industries, food & beverages industry is projected to register the highest CAGR in the global metering pumps market during the forecast period. Due to increasing demand for processed Food industry involved in the transformation of livestock and agricultural products into food for consumption. Metering Pumps are mostly used for dosing and injection in many manufacturing of food products such as syrup, cream, soup, spirit, chocolate, pastes etc. and are expected to hold the largest share of Water Treatments industry in the forecast period.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest metering pumps market during the forecast period. The demand in the area is high owing to the presence and development of end-use application for the product. Due to rapid industrialization and urbanization in the region, demand for metering pumps is associated with the several industries such as water treatment, chemical processing, and Water Treatments.

Key players are investing in developing new and advanced products to strengthen their product portfolio and cater to the increasing demand for metering pumps during the forecast period. Availability of low-cost raw materials and rising growth of end-use applications with high domestic and foreign investment drives the growth in China.

Scope of Global Metering Pumps Market:

Global Metering Pumps Market, by Type:

• Diaphragm

• Piston/Plunger

Global Metering Pumps Market, by End user:

• Water Treatment

• Petrochemicals

• Oil & Gas

• Chemical Processing

• Petrochemicals

• Water Treatments

• Pulp & Paper

• Others

Global Metering Pumps Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key Players Operating In Global Metering Pumps Market:

• Milton Roy

• ProMinent

• IDEX Corporation

• LEWA

• Grundfos

• SEKO

• Verder Group

• Dover Corporation

• Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group

• Cameron International

• Walchem and Watson-Marlow Pumps

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Metering Pumps Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Metering Pumps Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Metering Pumps Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Metering Pumps Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Metering Pumps Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Metering Pumps Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Metering Pumps Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Metering Pumps by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Metering Pumps Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Metering Pumps Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Metering Pumps Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

