Global Shrink Wrapping Machines Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Type, End-Use Industry, and Region

Global Shrink Wrapping Machines Market was valued at US$ 619 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 1037.1 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.66% during a forecast period.

Shrink wrapping machines are used in various end-use industries for the packaging of the various items. It also provides transparency of the packaged content.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Tamper Evident Packaging dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Tamper Evident Packaging.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

On the basis of type, the automatic segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global shrink wrapping machines market during the forecast period due to higher production capacity. The growing technological advancements around the globe, which is projected to surge the global shrink wrapping machines market growth during the forecast period. Based on end-use industry, food & beverages industry is estimated to hold the largest share in the global shrink wrapping machines market during the forecast period owing to rising demand for food across the globe. In addition, rising population and growing economies of developing countries are also expected to boost the global shrink wrapping machines market during the forecast period. The pharmaceutical industry is also estimated to drive the global shrink wrapping machines market growth in the near future owing to the rising expansion of this industry across the globe.

The rising demand for better packaging solutions to pack the products so that it can be sustained for a long time is expected to propel the global shrink wrapping machines market growth in the near future. The shrink wrapping machines enable the complex packaging of the products with different shapes and size, which is estimated to drive the global shrink wrapping machines market growth in a positive way. It provides trouble free and efficient operation. In addition, the increasing various technological developments related to the shrink wrapping machines is predicted to fuel the global shrink wrapping machines market growth in the forecast period. However, a high cost of initial set up and restrictions on usage of plastic materials, which are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share in the global shrink wrapping machines market during the forecast period owing to the rising expansion of the food industry in this region. Growing production of the food items, which is projected to the major driving factor of the shrink wrapping machines market in this region during the forecast period. In addition, growing population and increasing GDP in developing countries of this region such as India and China, which is fuelling the shrink wrapping machines market growth in this region. Europe is also expected to surge the global shrink wrapping machines market growth during the forecast period due to the growing demand for the packaging solutions for food items in this region.

Scope of the Report Shrink Wrapping Machines Market

Global Shrink Wrapping Machines Market, by Type

• Automatic

• Semi-automatic

• Manual

Global Shrink Wrapping Machines Market, by End-Use Industry

• Pharmaceutical

• Food & Beverages

• Others

Global Shrink Wrapping Machines Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Shrink Wrapping Machines Market

• Texwrap Packaging Systems

• Tripack

• PDC International Corp

• Standard-Knapp, Inc.

• Kliklok-Woodman

• PakTech

• Massman Automation Designs, LLC,

• Eastey Enterprises

• Gebo Cermex

• Axon

• Duravant

• Arpac LLC

• 3M

• Aetna Group S.p.A. (ROBOPAC)

• Clamco

• Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH

• Conflex Incorporates

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Shrink Wrapping Machines Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Shrink Wrapping Machines Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Shrink Wrapping Machines Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Shrink Wrapping Machines Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Shrink Wrapping Machines Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Shrink Wrapping Machines Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Shrink Wrapping Machines Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Shrink Wrapping Machines by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Shrink Wrapping Machines Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Shrink Wrapping Machines Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Shrink Wrapping Machines Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

