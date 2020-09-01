Global Computer Aided Detection Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019 to 2027): By Application, Imaging Modalities, by End-user, and Region

Computer Aided Detection Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of 14.43% during forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Computer Aided Detection (CAD) software is a set of algorithms that usages pattern recognition method primarily to aid physicians for clarification of medical images. Growing number of patients opting for diagnostic imaging techniques are projected to propel the volume of image data to be analyzed. This factor upsurges the probability of risk for failure in detecting abnormalities

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Computer Aided Detection Market Drivers and Restrains

The Computer Aided Detection Market has witnessed considerable growth in recent years because of increasing awareness of successful cancer treatment which essentials early diagnosis is driving the population towards routine checkups. The Computer Aided Detection Market has become more competitive and price-sensitive owing to the high potential and steady growth of the Computer Aided Detection Market. Availing health insurance requires obligatory pre-screening tests for chronic diseases. Therefore, as the demand for insurance will regularly increase, the need for precise screening tools shall also increase consistently. Hence, growth in mandate for insurance policies is projected to drive the Computer Aided Detection Market during forecast period.

Technological developments like evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) is estimated to augment the continuous development of the global CAD market. The development of artificial intelligence globally is estimated to boost the growth of the global computer aided detection market during forecast period. Maximize market research states that more than XX Mn people Globe are diagnosed with cancer every year and in 2018, XX Mn new cancer cases were reported. It has also been described that in the same year, 8.2 Mn people died of cancer, which accounted for XX% of the overall deaths in 2018. Manufacturers in the Computer Aided Detection are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

Computer Aided Detection Market Segmentation Analysis

In terms of application, the Computer Aided Detection Market is segmented into Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Liver Cancer, Bone Cancer and Others. Breast cancer segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing incidences of Breast Cancer. According to the World Cancer Research Fund International, breast cancer is the most common cancer in females, with approximately XX Mn new cases detected in 2018. Furthermore, breast cancer accounted for about XX % of all new cancer cases and 25% of all cancers in women.

Based on end users, the global computer aided detection market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers and research centers. Hospital end user segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. Multinational companies are proactively discovering the new opportunities in the Nuclear Imaging segment by adopting strategies such as the acquisition of start-up companies and forming deal to establish their presence in the market.

Computer Aided Detection Market Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, Computer Aided Detection market divided into five regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, the North America had the XX% market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. Because of high adoption of CAD in cancer diagnosis. The European is the second largest market in the Computer Aided Detection Market and accounted for XX % shares in 2018, nearly follow Asia Pacific in terms of profits. The Latin America and Asia-Pacific region on the other hand are expected to represent the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the growing incidence of cancer in these regions. The Middle East & Africa market is not well established as compared to the other regions.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Computer Aided Detection Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Computer Aided Detection Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Computer Aided Detection Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Computer Aided Detection Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Computer Aided Detection Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Computer Aided Detection Market

Computer Aided Detection Market, by Application

• Breast Cancer

• Lung Cancer

• Colorectal Cancer

• Prostate Cancer

• Liver Cancer

• Bone Cancer

• Others

Computer Aided Detection Market, by Imaging Modalities

• Mammography

• Magnetic Resonance Imaging

• Ultrasound Imaging

• Tomosynthesis

• Nuclear Imaging

• Others

Computer Aided Detection Market, by End-user

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Centers

• Research Centers

Computer Aided Detection Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Computer Aided Detection Market, Major Players

• Hologic, Inc

• iCAD, Inc.

• Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

• EDDA Technology, Inc.

• Fujifilm Medical Systems

• Invivo Corporation

• GEHealthcare Ltd.

• Philips Healthcare

• Hitachi Medical Corporation

• Siemens Healthineers

• Vucomp

• McKesson Corporation

• Siemens Healthcare

• Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation.

