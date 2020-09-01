Global Atrial Fibrillation Drugs Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Product, Type, Route of Administration, Application, End Use, and Region.

Global Atrial Fibrillation Drugs Market was valued at US$ 15.2 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 21.9 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.56% during a forecast period.



Atrial fibrillation drugs market is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. The growing rate of geriatric population coupled with the increasing prevalence of valvular diseases will augment the market growth. Additionally, the increasing rate of the population suffering from diabetes is another factor driving the growth of atrial fibrillation drugs market. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in emerging regions owing to the increase in sedentary lifestyle and increasing habit of binge eating will fuel adoption rates in developing as well as certain developed economies.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

However, drug side effects will be one of the major reasons hampering the adoption rates in few developing and under-developed economies. Drug side effects like severe bleeding, tiredness, etc. will continue to hinder market growth over the forecast timeframe. Similarly, a lack of awareness about recent medical drug treatments for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain emerging regions might hamper market growth.

Anticoagulants segment is expected to dominate the atrial fibrillation drugs market during the 2018-2026. Anticoagulants were introduced with a goal to reduce the rate of stroke in individuals suffering from atrial fibrillation. Patients with atrial fibrillation should be careful for antiplatelet or anticoagulation therapy based on the patient’s age and the presence of other risk factors. A significant increasinge in the incidence of atrial fibrillation associated strokes over the recent years have increased the demand for anticoagulants so, which, augmenting atrial fibrillation market growth.

Oral segment is likely to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The prevalence of atrial fibrillation across the world is growing at a rapid pace, especially with the increasing age of the population. Patients with thromboembolic stroke owing to atrial fibrillation have higher morbidity, mortality and longer hospital stays compared to patients with another form of strokes. The most prescribed drug therapies for the prevention of atrial strokes are oral drug therapies because of its effectiveness in the prevention of blood clotting so, augmenting the market growth.

North America estimated to command the market during the forecast period owing to the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and higher adoption of advanced technologies in the USA and Canada. According to AtriCure, Inc.’s data, the USA has 6.0 Mn Afib patients who incurred a total cost of US$ 26.0 Bn for the disease in 2017. The U.S. holds more than US$ 1.0 Bn markets for atrial fibrillation devices. Increasing prevalence of Afib in the UK, Germany, France and other European countries is also holding substantial market share in 2017.

Several players operating in the global market for atrial fibrillation drugs. The AtriCure, Inc. acquired Endoscopic Technologies, Inc. a California-based medical device manufacturing firm in order to strengthen its surgical ablation devices portfolio and to maintain a headship position in the atrial fibrillation devices market globally.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Atrial Fibrillation Drugs Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Atrial Fibrillation Drugs Market.

Scope of the Global Atrial Fibrillation Drugs Market

Global Atrial Fibrillation Drugs Market, by Product

• Antiarrhythmic Drugs

• Anticoagulant Drugs

Global Atrial Fibrillation Drugs Market, by Type

• Paroxysmal

• Permanent

• Persistent

Global Atrial Fibrillation Drugs Market, by Application

• Heart Rate Control

• Heart Rhythm Control

Global Atrial Fibrillation Drugs Market, by Route of Administration

• Injectable

• Oral

Global Atrial Fibrillation Drugs Market, by End Use

• Cardiac Centers

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Atrial Fibrillation Drugs Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Atrial Fibrillation Drugs Market

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• Janssen Pharmaceuticals

• Sanofi

• ARCA Biopharma

• Armetheon

• Baxter

• Bristol-Myers Squibb

• ChanRx

• Daiichi Sankyo

• Gilead Sciences

• HUYA Biosciences

• Menarini

• Pfizer

• Pierre Fabre

• Servier

