Global Pontoon Boat Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Tube type, Application, End user, Size and Region

Global Pontoon Boat Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ 2.98 Bn in 2018 at CAGR of XX%.

An increasing trend of a family outing, partying, as well as fishing activities on pontoon boats rather than other boats. Having wide-open deck space in pontoon boats as compared to V-hull boats of same as length give them excellent comfort. They are also at ease to get in and out from docks, making them a reliable boat type for consumers as well as for commercial-renting purposes.

Pontoon boat market is mainly driven by growing disposable income, the increasing tendency of recreational activities, and innovative developments in the global tourism industry. Also, there are some restraining factors for the boat market, including labour-intensive manufacturing processes, government rules and regulations regarding environmental safety, and the rising cost of raw materials. The report contains a detailed list of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the pontoon boat market.

The report covers the segments in the pontoon boat market such as tube type, application, size, and end user. Based on tube type, a two-tube pontoon boat is expected to continue the larger segment of the market during the forecast period, where three-tube pontoon boat is expected to witness higher growth in the same period. Tow-tube pontoons systems must be trustworthy. As a three-tube pontoon is often larger and heavier, make sure any trailer or vehicle being used to transport the boat is equipped with a proper braking system.

Continuously check vehicle’s weight restrictions before towing a pontoon boat. Three-tube pontoons offer boat owners a wider range of activities while on the water, extra stable ride and a little more speed than a traditional two-tube pontoon.

By application, Family-fun pontoon is expected to remain the growth engine of the market during the forecast period of 2018 to 2026, driven by a rising the preference of pontoon boats by families for fun over other boats, the growing trend of a family outing, and affordability of pontoon boat.

Region-wise, North America presently is the leading pontoon boat market with the USA being the major driver. The region is expected to remain the key growth engine of the global market over the next five years as well. Most of the major pontoon boat manufacturers have an excellent presence in the region to cater to the growing market potential. Asia-Pacific also holds a considerable share in the market and is likely to grow at an impressive rate in the upcoming five years. Also, Australia and New Zealand are the key markets in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Pontoon Boat Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Pontoon Boat Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Pontoon Boat Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Pontoon Boat Market make the report investor’s guide..

Scope of the Global Pontoon Boat Market

Global Pontoon Boat Market, by Tube type

• Two-tube pontoon

• Three-tube pontoon

Global Pontoon Boat Market, by Application

• Family-fun pontoon

• Fishing pontoon

• Cruising pontoon

• Water sports pontoon

Global Pontoon Boat Market, by End user

• Private

• Commercial

Global Pontoon Boat Market, by Size

• 24 Feet

Global Pontoon Boat Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Key players operating on the pontoon boat market

• Polaris Industries

• Avalon Pontoon Boats

• White River Marine Group

• Forest River

• Brunswick Corporation

• Manitou Pontoon Boats

• Tahoe

• Smoker Craft

• Silver Wave

• Larson Escape

• Crest Marine LLC

• JC Triton Marine.

