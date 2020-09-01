Global Dual Axis Solar Tracker Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Technology, Application and Geography

Global Dual Axis Solar Tracker Market was valued US$ 3.02 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 9.50 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.40 % during a forecast period.Global Dual Axis Solar Tracker Market, By ApplicationThe dual axis solar trackers can be used to boost the net energy generation from solar power plants. The dual axis trackers are rotating through the both axis such as x and y-axis, which helps to generate nearly about 8% to 10% more energy than single axis trackers. Dual-axis trackers can deliver about 35% more solar energy than a fixed-tilt mount, but it has slightly higher cost than single-axis trackers.

The report analyses factors like drivers, restrains and challenges, which affecting market from demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics during the forecast period.

The technological benefits associated with dual axis solar tracker is one of the key drivers of the global dual axis solar tracker market. Increasing concern regarding pollution affected from conventional sources of energy has expected to explore the alternate sources of energy.

The dual axis trackers boost the energy production about 30 to 45% from solar panels over fixed installations, which resulting the growth in the global dual axis solar tracker market. Strict environmental norms is expected to broadcast the solar energy development, which drive the growth in the market for dual axis solar trackers.

Growing capacities of solar powered large scale industries have been the key driving factor for the growth of solar tracker market for utility applications. Rising cost of electricity coupled with growing demand for renewable sources for energy production is projected to drive the usage of these products in the utility sector. Furthermore, convention of solar trackers in the non-utility sector is moderately less owing to high cost and space limitations.

Solar photovoltaic segment is estimated to dominate the growth in the global dual axis solar tracking system. The growth can be attributed to the growing demand for ecological energy resources. Ease of installation, modest cost structure and compact size of photovoltaic technology are few vital parameters valued to justify the product perception.

Dual axis solar trackers are expected to grow at high rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to its benefits such as improved performance, accuracy and efficiency. These trackers have two degrees freedom that helps in revolution about an axis. The two axes are one is primary axis and secondary axis. Primary axis is fixed to the ground, and the secondary axis is considered with reference to the primary axis.

The report provides a detailed overview of the global dual axis solar tracker market including regional analysis information. Geographically, Europe is estimated to lead global dual axis market. Rising environmental concerns is expected to lead rapid adoption of solar energy in the European countries.

Additionally, some countries have planned to reduce power generation from conventional sources, such as coal and nuclear. The increasing awareness regarding the benefits associated with renewable energy is a big boost for solar power sector in Europe. The development of solar power plants offers huge opportunities for dual axis solar trackers in Europe region.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold significant growth in the global dual axis solar tracking market owing to increasing government support to renewable energy sources in the developing countries such as China & India along with growing demand for electricity.

Major Key players includes in the global dual axis solar tracker market such as Energia Ercam, Powerway Renewable Energy Co. Ltd. Optimum Tracker. ,Wuxi Hao Solar Technology Co. Ltd. ,Haosolar Co. Ltd.,Mechatron , ,Mecasolar Espana SL ,First Solar ,Soitec ,CM Tracker , Abengoa Solar S.A., AllEarth Renewables ,Array Technologies, Inc. ,DEGE Renergie GmbH & Co. KG , ,Grupo Clavijo Elt SL,First Solar ,PV hardware ,Arctech Solar ,Ideematec ,Exosun ,STi Norland ,Scorpius Trackers ,Mahindra Susten and Convert Italia , SunPower Corporation ,Titan Tracker SL and SmartTrak Solar Systems Pvt. Ltd

The report gives the clear representation of current market scenario of global dual axis solar tracker market, which includes projected market size in terms of value and volume, pestle analysis, porter’s analysis factors in the market.

Scope of the report for Global Dual Axis Solar Tracker Market

Global Dual Axis Solar Tracker Market, By Technology

• Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

• Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)

• Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV)

Global Dual Axis Solar Tracker Market, By Application

• Utility

• Non-Utility

Global Dual Axis Solar Tracker Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players in Global Dual Axis Solar Tracker Market

• Haosolar Co. Ltd.

• Abengoa Solar S.A.

• AllEarth Renewables

• Array Technologies, Inc.

• DEGERenergie GmbH & Co. KG

• Energia Ercam

• Powerway Renewable Energy Co. Ltd.

• Mechatron

• SunPower Corporation

• Titan Tracker SL

• SmartTrak Solar Systems Pvt. Ltd

• Mecasolar Espana SL

• First Solar

• Soitec

• CM Tracker

• Optimum Tracker.

• Wuxi Hao Solar Technology Co. Ltd.

• Grupo Clavijo Elt SL

• PV hardware

• Arctech Solar

• Ideematec

• Exosun

• STi Norland

• Scorpius Trackers

• Mahindra Susten

• Convert Italia

