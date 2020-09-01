Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market (EV) – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Charger Type, Connector, Application, and Geography

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market (EV) was valued US$ 7.77 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Dynamics:

The growing demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) is mainly responsible for the aggressive growth of EV charging infrastructure. This demand for the electric vehicles is due to the rise in fuel costs, high maintenance cost and concerns towards the environments. The sales of electric vehicles have increased due to the rise in government support in the form of tax credits and lucrative subsidies and consumer awareness of the usage and benefits of these vehicles. The utilization of renewable power source to control EV charging stations for restraining the demand of power grid controlled networks is being witnessed recently. Charging stations controlled by solar boards is one such progress in the market. A major hinder to the market is the lack of a sustainable business and financing model. Consumers are wary of using EV because of the limited range they offer. The Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the report, which helps reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at global and regional level for the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market is studied by Various Segments:

The report from Maximize market research provides the detail study of the market by various segments. Electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure market is segmented into charger type, connector, application, and region. In terms of charger type, the fast charger segment holds a significant market share in 2018. It includes quick AC chargers (up to 43 kW), DC chargers, and Tesla Superchargers. These chargers have the potential to charge an EV battery, up to 80%, within 30 min. These chargers are anticipated to grow faster than slow chargers, as they reduce driver’s anxiety and battery recharging time. Based on connector, CHAdeMO connectors are fit for conveying 62.5 kW of DC power as specified by Japan EV Standard. There is also a global association, “CHAdeMO Association” for setting up global industry standards for charging stations. The combined charging system connectors are mixes of J1772 attachment and two substantial pins that are primarily used for DC. They provide usage of a solitary channel for AC and DC charging, empowering adaptability in the EVs. On the basis of application, commercial and residential application segments are anticipated to growth in the upcoming years. However, the growth of commercial segment includes chargers at non-residential places is anticipated to be higher than the residential application segment.

Region wise Market Analysis & Forecast:

The report covers a geographic breakdown and a detailed analysis of each of the before said segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA, and each countries under it –

• North America

 U.S.

 Canada

 Mexico

• Europe

 Germany

 France

 UK

 Italy

 Spain

 Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

 Japan

 China

 India

 Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

 Latin America

 Middle East

 Africa

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is the largest market for EV charging stations globally. In 2017, Japan has successfully surpassed the number of petrol stations with EV charging outlets. This growth is supported by government policies and automakers’ effort to boost EV infrastructure.

Key Players Profiled and Analysed in the Report ABB Group, AeroVironment, Inc., Elektromotive Limited, ChargePoint, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Chargemaster Plc, Delphi Automotive LLP, Eaton Corporation, Siemens AG, SemaConnect, Inc., ClipperCreek, Inc., Tesla Motors, Inc., General Electric Company, and Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market: Competition Landscape

The Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting in boost to the competition too.

Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market is covered in the report. The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market make the report investor’s guide

