Global Marine Gensets Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Vessel Type, Fuel, Power and Region

Global Marine Gensets Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 7.1 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.



A marine genset is a power unit generator that transfers electricity to ships to maintain fuel-efficient electric power generation for onboard power, emergency gensets, and diesel-electric propulsion. One of the key benefits that modern marine gensets can provide is being highly compact, while larger capacity gensets can take up a substantial amount of deck space.

The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the marine gensets market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, & opportunities expected to influence market growth during 2019-2026.

The appropriate marine genset can be purchased by calculating the total power requirement of all equipment onboard and then selecting a genset that provides an output of roughly 20 % higher than what is required. Marine gensets can also be water-cooled to improve their peak performance efficiency, which also helps in expanding the marine gensets market growth.

However, the introduction of alternative fuels and natural gas as fuel is expected to impact the diesel segment with marine gensets. Higher levels of air pollution causing restraints on the usage of diesel has also hindered its application as a fuel for marine gensets.

Commercial vessels are expected to account for the largest XX% market share by 2026. Growing international long-voyages coupled with rapid industrialization across the emerging economies will encourage product adoption. Moreover, elevated demand for retrofits of existing vessels will accelerate product deployment. Ongoing demographic shifts & global urbanization is corresponding in increasing cross-border transport, which will further generate fuel business growth across the sector.

Region-wise, the APAC region is expected to witness substantial growth in the marine gensets market during the forecast period, because of the flourishing shipbuilding industry in the coastal areas of China, Korea, and Japan. Additionally, government initiatives regarding gas carrier vessel in these countries are propelling the demand for natural gas. So, the growing use of defense vessel is expected to spur deployment of these systems as a source of backup power. Also, increasing concerns about fossil fuel consumption and energy security have engendered imposition of rigorous policies on marine genset manufacturers in the region.

The report covers a recent development in the global market for marine gensets like In June 2019, Wartsila Group announced that they have started the work on execution of its Smart Technology Hub project.

In August 2019, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Company Ltd announced the launch and christening of a ferry that is presently under construction for the Hankyu Ferry Co. Ltd. This new vessel is named as ‘Settsu’ and it will replace the currently functional Yamato vessel.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Marine Gensets Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Global Marine Gensets Market.

Scope of the Global Marine Gensets Market

Global Marine Gensets Market, By Vessel Type

• Commercial vessels

• Offshore support vessels

• Defense vessels

• Others

Global Marine Gensets Market, By Fuel

• Diesel Fuel

• Gas Fuel

• Hybrid Fuel

• Others

Global Marine Gensets Market, By Power

• Up to 1,000 kW

• 1,001 HP to 3,000 kW

• 3,001 HP to 10,000 kW

• Above 10,001 kW

Global Marine Gensets Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Marine Gensets Market

• Cummins, Inc.

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

• Caterpillar, Inc.

• Man Diesel & Turbo SE

• Valley Power Systems, Inc.

• Volvo Group

• Kohler Co.

• Deutz AG

• Yanmar Co., Ltd.

• ABB Ltd.

• Wärtsilä Corporation

• Dresser Rand

• Daihatsu Diesel MFG. Co., Ltd.

• Rolls-Royce Power System AG

• Solé Diesel

