Global Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Reactor, By Equipment and By Region

Global Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market was valued US$ 37.65 Bn and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast.

Rising demand for nuclear power plants in emerging countries and the rise in need to produce green energy have boosted the growth of the nuclear power plant and equipment market. Whereas, the high initial cost of nuclear power equipment and alternatives limits the nuclear power plant and equipment market growth.

Risk of a nuclear power plant accident that can lead to core fuel damage with the potential to release contamination and hydrogen (H2) acts as a challenge for the nuclear power plant and equipment market.

Based on the reactor, the pressurized water reactor type segment held about two-third of the market share in 2018. The pressurized water reactor segment is expected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. The main advantage of a pressurized water reactor is it is easy to operate because of less power is being produced as the heat increases.

Also, the core of the reactor contains less fissile material, decreasing the chances of additional fission events to occur, making the reactor safer and more controllable. Lastly, the most advantageous element of the PWR is the turbine cycle.

By the equipment, the Auxiliary equipment segment is the major contributor by revenue as well as the fastest-growing segment in the nuclear power plant and equipment market. In 2018, the segment held more than three-fourths share of the market and is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 3.9% during the study period. It plays a pivotal role in safe operations and has a wide range of applications in a nuclear plant.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific nuclear power plant, and equipment market are expected to witness high growth throughout the forecast period, thanks to the rapid increase in the demand for power in this region. Moreover, power shortages and chronic smog in countries such as India and China, are due to the growth of clean energy such as nuclear energy. Also, the Middle East region is focusing on developing the nuclear energy infrastructure, which is foreseen to offer lucrative opportunities for the market is the forecast. Nuclear electricity generation capacity in the Middle East is expected to grow from 3.6 GW to 13.9 GW by 2026.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Application. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Application on the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market

Global Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market by Reactor:

• High Temperature Gas-Cooled Reactor (HTGR)

• Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR)

• Boiling Water Reactor (BWR)

• Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR)

• Fast Breeder Reactor (FBR)

• Others

Global Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market by Equipment:

• Island Equipment

• Auxiliary Equipment

Global Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player analysed in Global Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market:

• EDF

• Babcock and Wilcox Company

• Dongfang Electric Corporation Ltd

• Doosan

• Hitachi-GE Nuclear energy Ltd

• Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co. Ltd

• Larsen & Toubro Ltd

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd S.Angai Electric

• China General Nuclear Power Group

• Exelon Generation Co. LLC

• Toshiba Corporation

• Westinghouse Electric Corporation

• Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd.

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

• Larsen & Toubro Limited

• BWX Technologies, Inc.

• Dongfang Electric Corp. Ltd.

• ROSATOM

• Toshiba

• Doosan Corporation

• Korea Electric Power Corporation

• General Electric

