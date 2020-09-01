Power Generator Rental Market by Generator Rating : Up to 100 KVA, 101- 500 KVA, 501- 1000 KVA, and Above 1000 KVA; by Fuel Type : Diesel and Natural Gas; End User : Utilities, Oil & Gas, Mining, Construction, and Events; and by Region – Global Industry Analysis, Market Share, Trends, Size, and Forecasts to 2019 – 2027

Global Power Generator Rental Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Power generator rental market is the service market in which generator are provided on rental basis for power generation purposes. Power plays a significant role in growth of the society and an essential factor for the development of any country or economy. All the developing components like urbanization, industrialization, manufacturing, construction sector, lighting and many other factors are dependent on power & power generation. Any region’s or country’s growth is solely dependent on power & power generating capacity of that country. For Power generator rental market developing and underdeveloped countries have lot of opportunities, where power shortages is a major area of concern. Power generator rental market is slowly gaining popularity in developing and underdeveloped countries & regions.

Government of many countries are primarily focusing on Power generator rental market as generator rental is a relatively viable option for power generation. The demand & supply needs to be match due to the excessive power demand and power outages issue in developing & under developed countries.

At some point all the small & large sectors of the society takes the benefit of these rental generators for their power requirements. These generators cater the power demands of a single house or society or of a major event or of an entire industry. The drastic demand of power generators flourish the global market growth of power generator market.

In this era of power not a single day or any small activity in a day can be imagined without Power. It has become an integral and most essential part of human’s day to day activity as well as any industrial or commercial activity. This demand is consistently increasing, which is driving the power generator market. The major reason for the growth of power generator rental market is the rising electricity demand along with increased power outages in developed and under-developed countries.

The rental power generators are utilized by several industries like, IT industry, BPO, Malls, entertainment, productions houses, Multiplexes and various other industries. The expanding usage of rental power generators in the entertainment and political events are creating a positive environment for the growth of the power rental market. In addition to this, the leading power generator rental companies are offering better quality and services that added to the increased in demand of the rental power generators. All these drivers and opportunities along with the restraints and challenges are studied and analyzed for the of power generator rental market over the forecast period 2019-2027.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Power Generator Rental Market Segmentation Studied by Various Segments:

The report from Maximize market research provides the detail study of various segments of the global power generator rental market on the basis of Generator Rating, Fuel Type and End Users.

by Generator Rating

• Up to 100 KVA

• 101- 500 KVA

• 501- 1000 KVA

• Above 1000 KVA

by Fuel Type

• Diesel

• Natural Gas

by End Users

• Utilities

• Mining

• Oil & Gas

• Events

• Construction

Global Power Generator Rental Market: Key Segments

Power generator rental market is segmented by generator rating such as, up to 100 KVA generator rating which is primarily used in residential and small commercial applications, 101- 500 KVA generator rating which is used in smaller industrial sector, large commercial complexes & large-scale events. Whereas sub segment 501- 1000 KVA generator rating is applicable for medium to large scale industrial operations. And above 1000 KVA generator rating which are mainly used in large scale industrial applications. The power generator rental can also be segmented as the fuel type as diesel and natural gas generators. The power generator rental market is also bifurcated based on end-user as utilities, oil & gas, mining, construction, events, others. Power Generators Market is expected to experience the high demand from end users segment such as Oil & Gas & Mining Sectors.

Region wise Market Analysis & Forecast:

The report covers a geographic breakdown and a detailed analysis of each of the before said segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA, and each countries under it –

• North America

 U.S.

 Canada

 Mexico

• Europe

 Germany

 France

 UK

 Italy

 Spain

 Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

 Japan

 China

 India

 Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

 Latin America

 Middle East

 Africa

As Per Regional Analysis Rising Demand From Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa Drives The Market:

The study focuses on various regions around the globe and analyzes that, the market is likely to experience the growth in the region Asia Pacific as well as in Middle East and Africa. These both regions need to concentrate on fulfilling the demand & supply for power. Both regions includes developing & under developed countries which faces lot of challenges in power generation and challenge specifically to produce the amount of electricity which is demanded. Furthermore they also face the problem of power outages.

Among the two regions, the Middle East and Africa is likely to dominate the market share in terms of growth potential in the global market. The developing economy like Africa is solely depend on the rental power generators to meet their power requirements, the country is witnessing a huge rise in the demand and anticipated to keep the flow of demand rising in the forecast period. On other hand, developed economies such as North America & Europe will experience the slow growth in the forecast period.

Major players in the Global Power Generator Rental Market are concentrating on R&D and related technological advancements to facilitate the industry with more efficient & cost effective Power Generator. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of Power Generator, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global Market is covered in the report. The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and M&A activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

The major players operating in the Global Power Generator Rental Market are:

APR Energy

Atlas Copco AB

Cummins Inc

Reddy Generators

Sunbelt

China Engineers Limited

United Rentals, Inc.

Caterpillar Inc.

Aggreko PLC

