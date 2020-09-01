High Voltage Cables And Accessories Market– Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Installation (Overhead, Underground and Submarine), by Products (Overhead, Underground and Submarine), by Voltage (72.5, 123, 145, 170, 245, 400 kV and Above) and by Geography

High Voltage Cables and Accessories Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 32.87 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

High voltage cable accessories are incorporated with advanced materials and deliver better electrical performance, strength, and reliability. High voltage cable is easy to install in 35-50% less time than the alternatives.

The High Voltage Cables and Accessories Market based on the product has been classified into products specific to overhead, underground, and submarine cable systems. The underground and submarine segment is expected to be one of the major contributors to the market during the forecast period. This is due to cable joints and terminations are two main accessories needed to connect cable splices to another cable or terminal equipment. Mass Impregnated (MI) cable is a cable is extensively used in a submarine for high voltage applications. Based on installation, the overhead segment is expected to hold one of the largest market shares of the market for high voltage cables and accessories.

Geographically, the market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the largest markets for high voltage cables and accessories. This is due to investments in smart grid and rising power generation capacity. There is an increasing focus of manufacturers and suppliers in the Asia Pacific for creating huge prospects in this service industry.

Key Highlights:

• High Voltage Cables and Accessories Market analysis and forecast, in terms of volume and value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the High Voltage Cables and Accessories Market.

• High Voltage Cables and Accessories Market segmentation on the basic installation, product type, voltage range and geography (country-wise) has been provided.

• High Voltage Cables and Accessories Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• High Voltage Cables and Accessories Market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the High Voltage Cables and Accessories Market are also profiled.

Research Methodology

Bloomberg, Hoovers, Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about High Voltage Cables and Accessories Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the high voltage cables and accessories market globally.

Some of the prominent key players in the High Voltage Cables and Accessories Market include

• Nexans (France)

• Prysmian (Italy)

• General Cable Corporation (US)

• Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

• TF Cable Americas (US)

• General Cable Corporation (US)

Key Target Audience:

• Consulting companies in the power sector

• High voltage cables and accessories and equipment manufacturers

• High voltage cable manufacturing companies

• Engineering, procurement, and construction companies in the transmission and distribution Government and research organizations

• sector

• Insulation raw material suppliers

• Investment banks

• Power transmission and distribution companies

The scope of the High Voltage Cables and Accessories Market Report:

The Research report segments the high voltage cables and accessories market based on installation, product type, voltage range and geography

High Voltage Cables and Accessories Market, By Installation:

• Overhead

• Underground

• Submarine

High Voltage Cables and Accessories Market, By Product type:

• Overhead Products

o Conductors

o Fitting and Fixtures

o Others

• Underground & Submarine

o XLPE cables

o MI cables

o Cable terminations

o Cable Joints

o Others

High Voltage Cables and Accessories Market, By Voltage Range:

• 72.5 kV

• 123 kV

• 145 kV

• 170 kV

• 245 kV

• 400 kV and above

High Voltage Cables and Accessories Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis

• Breakdown of North America High Voltage Cables And Accessories Market

• Breakdown of Europe High Voltage Cables And Accessories Market

• Breakdown of Asia Pacific High Voltage Cables And Accessories Market

• Breakdown of Middle East & Africa High Voltage Cables And Accessories Market

• Breakdown of Latin America High Voltage Cables And Accessories Market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: High Voltage Cables And Accessories Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global High Voltage Cables And Accessories Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global High Voltage Cables And Accessories Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America High Voltage Cables And Accessories Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe High Voltage Cables And Accessories Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific High Voltage Cables And Accessories Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America High Voltage Cables And Accessories Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue High Voltage Cables And Accessories by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global High Voltage Cables And Accessories Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global High Voltage Cables And Accessories Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global High Voltage Cables And Accessories Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of High Voltage Cables And Accessories Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/high-voltage-cables-accessories-market/1474/

