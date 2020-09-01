Global Piezoelectric Devices Market – Application Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Material, Product, Application and Region

The Global Piezoelectric Devices Market size was valued at US$ 19.5 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 27.9 Bn by 2027 to exhibit a CAGR of 4.58 % during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, Application-validated Market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global Piezoelectric Devices Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the Market segments and project the global Market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by Material, price, financial position, Material portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global Piezoelectric Devices Market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

A piezoelectric sensor is a device that uses the piezoelectric effect, to measure variations in pressure, acceleration, temperature, strain, or force by translating them to an electrical charge. They are used in several applications, such as in medical, aerospace, nuclear instrumentation, in consumer electronics and a pressure sensor in the touch pads of mobile phones. Piezoelectric technology is unaffected to electromagnetic fields and radiation, allowing measurements under tough conditions.

The major driving factors of the global piezoelectric devices market are technological development in Piezoelectric materials, developing applications of piezoelectric devices, significant R&D investments for inventive solutions, enlarged funding from government and investors, emerging energy collecting techniques, rising demand in the automotive sector, and increasing popularity of miniaturization technology.

The high cost of piezoelectric materials hinders the growth of piezoelectric devices market. Rapid Technological Variations and Stringent Regulatory Matters are the major Challenge of the piezoelectric devices market.

The growing use of piezoelectric materials in nanotechnology, the progress of high-performance materials for piezoelectric devices, developments in piezo motion technology, prominent chances for piezoelectric actuators and motors in automotive and healthcare activities is creating several opportunities in this market.

Piezoceramic material is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period due to piezoceramic materials are cost-effective and can be simply tailored to get the necessities of exact applications. Also, this material is generally used and commercially accepted piezoelectric material because of this material exhibit higher displacements or make larger electric voltages than other conventional ceramic materials such as quartz and berlinite.

Piezoelectric actuators anticipated dominating the market during forecast period because piezoelectric actuators provide ideal speed, size, reliability, resolution, and vacuum compatibility. Further increasing applications of piezoelectric actuators in microactuator medical tools for minimally invasive surgery, in manufacturing microsized substances are also expected to drive the progress of the market for piezoelectric actuators.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest size of the piezoelectric device market in the forecast period because the Asia Pacific is the main creator of piezo crystals. The market in APAC contains developing economies such as China and India, which have vast potential for piezoelectric device applications. The key factors which Increase the growth of the market is adoption of portable electronic equipment and evolution in the digitalization and information and communication markets.

Scope of Global Piezoelectric Devices Market:

Global Piezoelectric Devices Market, by Material

• Piezocrystals

• Piezoceramics

• Piezopolymers

• Piezocomposites

Global Piezoelectric Devices Market, by Product

• Piezoelectric Sensors

• Piezoelectric Actuators

• Piezoelectric Transducers

• Piezoelectric Motors

• Piezoelectric Generators

• Others

Global Piezoelectric Devices Market, by Application

• Industrial and Manufacturing

• Defense and Aerospace

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Information and Communication

• Consumer Electronics

• Others

Global Piezoelectric Devices Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Piezoelectric Devices Market

• Exelis, Inc.

• Morgan Advanced Materials

• APC International, Ltd.

• Piezosystem Jena GmbH

• Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. Kg.

• Aerotech Inc.

• CTS Coporation

• Ceramtec GmbH

• Mad City Labs Inc.

• Piezo Solutions

• US Eurotek, Inc.

• Piezomechanik Dr. Lutz Pickelmann GmbH

