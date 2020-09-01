Global Fuel Dispenser Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Flow Meter, Fuel Type, and Region

Global Fuel Dispenser Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.50 % during a forecast period.

The fuel dispensers are release and monitor liquid or gaseous fuel. In the current market scenario, customers expect brands to acquire superior experience through compelling physical and digital interactions at fuel stations. Previously, customers drive to a fueling station, pay for dispense fuel, and leave. Currently, this experience has exceeded its shelf life and they are expecting personalization, speed and also a human touch of the bricks-and-mortar experience. The fuel retailers are focusing on the deployment of the customer’s physical and digital experience, which is expected to increase sales through retention and conversion.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Fuel Dispenser Market Dynamics:

The fuels retailing industry catching up the significant growth with digital trends, and also creating more innovative customer engagement models, which helps to generate maximum revenues by utilizing digital technologies. An introduction of technologically advanced fuel dispensers are expected to drive the growth in the fuel dispenser market. Some of the major features of advanced fuel dispensers like an interactive video screen, scanner, customer identification keypad, barcoding, and magnetic card terminal are introduced in the market. Currently, key players are offering innovative fuel dispensers, which have an interactive video screen to entertain the customers while filling the fuel. They are also focusing on the development of products such as customizable fuel dispensers to enhance the customer’s experience.

However, the rise in penetration of electric vehicles by consumers to control the pollution is expected to limit the growth in the market. Furthermore, the high installation cost of innovative fuel dispensers, the lack of proper infrastructure for CNG and electric vehicles in the developing countries across the globe are some of the restraining factors of the market growth.

Global Fuel Dispenser Market Segment Insight:

An increase in the use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a substitute vehicle fuel creates a requirement for an expansion of the CNG vehicle refueling infrastructure. Strict emission policies in prominent countries and an increase in demand for natural gas vehicles are the major drivers that are expected to increase the demand for the CNG dispenser. There are approximately 1,200 public and private CNG stations, which are located in the United States. The major automotive OEMs are increasing their focus on NGV design and manufacturing. For instance, Volkswagen signed the joint declaration to expand the CNG usage in Europe with a focus on Germany along with the number of CNG filling stations from 900 to 2000.

The global energy consumption grew considerably in 2018 by the continuous economic growth and rise in demand for fuel dispensers in developing countries like India and China. The Asia Pacific fuel dispenser market size was estimated at US $ XX Bn in 2019 and is projected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. China is the world’s largest energy consumer. The country has contributed the highest growth in the market because of some of the driving factors like robust industrial demand, and transportation of the fuel consumption encouraged by a growing vehicle fleet. Governments in developing countries are providing subsidies to build the natural gas vehicle refueling infrastructure.

Global Fuel Dispenser Market Competitive Landscape:

Several startups and oil companies like IOC and HPCL are carrying their mobile fuel delivery on pilot projects across developing countries like India. Some of the prominent key players like Dover fueling solutions, censtar, and Jiangsu Furen Group are constantly developing products, which can offer the latest technology and a wider choice of solutions to the customers. For instance, Ehad introduced the new range of fuel dispensers, which includes the products ranging from the singles hose to eight hose fuel dispensers, high-speed pumps and a wide range of automatic digital tire inflators.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Fuel Dispenser Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Fuel Dispenser Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Fuel Dispenser Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Fuel Dispenser Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for Global Fuel Dispenser Market

Global Fuel Dispenser Market, By Type

• Submersible Systems

• Suction Systems

Global Fuel Dispenser Market, By Flow Meter

• Mechanical

• Electronic

Global Fuel Dispenser Market, By Fuel Type

• Petrol

• Diesel

• CNG

• Compressed Hydrogen

Global Fuel Dispenser Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Fuel Dispenser Market

• Dover Fueling Solutions

• Censtar

• Jiangsu Furen Group

• Zhejiang Lanfeng Machine Co. Ltd.

• Neotec

• Korea EnE Co. Ltd

• Gilbarco Inc.

• Bennett Pump Co.

• Beijing Sanki Petroleum Technology Co. Ltd.

• Wayne Fueling Systems LLC

• Tominaga Mfg. Co.

• Tokheim Group S.A.S

• Tatsuno Corp.

• Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH

• Piusi S.p.A.

• Sankipetro

• Lumen Instruments

