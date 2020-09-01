Global Pressure Pumping Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Product type, By End-User and By Region

Global Pressure Pumping Market was valued US$ 105 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX% during a forecast period.



Global Pressure Pumping Market segments are divided by type, well type and by region. Based on type pressure pumping market is segmented into Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing & Others. By well type are segmented in Horizontal, Vertical & Directional. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

The driving factors for the Pressure Pumping Market are rise in drilling activity, increasing demand for primary energy in power generation, demanding for pressure pumping services for hydraulic fracturing and reduced in breakeven price of shale oil. While highest growth in forecast period is expected from the cementing service market.

However, high installation cost and environment related concerns are some of the restraints in the growth of Pressure Pumping Market that are analyzed in detail by region in the report.

In terms of Type, Hydraulic Fracturing segment is expected to witness the faster growth due to the technological advancement in injecting liquid at high pressure into subterranean rocks with highly effective, efficient and productive method for reaching deep. In well type, in 2017, there were only 112 horizontal rigs active, yet the percentage of horizontal rigs is expected to continue to increase. In 2018, there are about 350 active horizontal Permian rigs compared to the peak of 353 horizontal rigs at the end of 2016.

Among region, North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth in the region can be attributed to the emerging technology, increasing in funding, increasing oil offshore platforms and developments, increasing vehicle production and sales. Middle East and Africa is expected to be the second largest market due to booming sales of luxury car segment.

National Oilwell Varco, Fluor corporation, Key Energy Services, Sanjel Energy Services, Frac tech services international, Advanced Cementing Services Inc., Baker Hughes A GE Co., BJ Services, Nine Energy Services, C&J Energy Services, Inc., Liberty Oilfield Services, Calfrac Well Services Ltd., China Oilfield Services Limited, Eneroil Offshore Drilling Ltd, Halliburton Company, Saipem SpA, Schlumberger Limited, Superior Oilfield Services Inc., Trican Well Services Corporation and Weatherford International Inc.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Pressure Pumping Market for automotive including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted Market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes Market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the Market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Pressure Pumping Market for automotive dynamics, structure by analyzing the Market segments, and project the Global Pressure Pumping Market for automotive size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Pressure Pumping Market for automotive the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Pressure Pumping Market:

Global Pressure Pumping Market, By Type

• Hydraulic Fracturing

• Cementing

• Others

Global Pressure Pumping Market, By Well Type

• Horizontal

• Vertical

• Directional

Global Pressure Pumping Market, By region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player in Global Pressure Pumping Market:

• National Oilwell Varco

• Fluor corporation

• Key Energy Services

• Sanjel Energy Services

• Frac tech services international,

• Advanced Cementing Services Inc.

• Baker Hughes A GE Co.

• BJ Services

• Nine Energy Services

• C&J Energy Services, Inc.

• Liberty Oilfield Services

• Calfrac Well Services Ltd

• China Oilfield Services Limited

• Eneroil Offshore Drilling Ltd

• Halliburton Company

• Saipem SpA

• Schlumberger Limited

• Superior Oilfield Services Inc.

• Trican Well Services Corporation

• Weatherford International Inc

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Pressure Pumping Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Pressure Pumping Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Pressure Pumping Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Pressure Pumping Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Pressure Pumping Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Pressure Pumping Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Pressure Pumping Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Pressure Pumping by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Pressure Pumping Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Pressure Pumping Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Pressure Pumping Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

