Global Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Method, Technology, Application, and Region

Global Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Increasing requirement for treatment of sludge in several industrial verticals is a key factor anticipated to drive growth of the sludge dewatering equipment market. Furthermore, growing awareness regarding sludge disposal, coupled with rising government initiatives & investments regarding recycling of wastewater are some of the factors projected to boost growth of the market. Conversely, high operational cost, lack of skilled labor force, along with problems associated with use of sludge dewatering equipment are some of the major factors that may hinder growth of the global market to a certain extent.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on application segment, municipal application is expected to witness growth over XX % by 2026. Limited availability of land for waste disposal across urban centers has needed the establishment of wastewater treatment facilities which in turn will stimulate the demand for these systems. Increasing focus toward reducing the adverse environmental impact of undisposed waste will further boost product penetration.

Well-known players across the industry are focusing on several strategic assets comprising innovative product range, merger & acquisition, tough research & development activities as a part of their strategic initiatives. In addition, companies are also focused toward providing prolonged service portfolio to have competitive edge over other participants.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in sludge dewatering equipment market in the future. This growth is led by China, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, and Australia. Swelling volume of sludge from residential and commercial sectors results in increased demand for sludge treatment. Europe sludge dewatering equipment market, which is led by the UK, France, and Germany, is predicted to witness a considerable growth in future. North America is also anticipated to show a considerable growth mostly due to increasing wastewater treatment facility and rising population that is accountable for the increasing sludge volume.

The report provides a broad competitive analysis of companies involved in the sludge dewatering equipment business. The report also consist of the key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities affecting the global sludge dewatering equipment market. Also, these market dynamics were evaluated in detail and are illustrated in the report with the help of supporting graphs and tables. This analysis helps in understanding the five key forces that affect the market structure and market profitability. The forces analyzed are trading power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global sludge dewatering equipment market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global sludge dewatering equipment market.

Scope of Global Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market

Global Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market, By Method

• Well point

• Sump pumping

• Eductor wells

• Deepwells

• Other methods

Global Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market, By Technology

• Belt Filter Press

• Centrifuges

• Rotator Disc Press

• Screw Press

• Others

Global Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market, By Application

• Municipal Sludge

• Industrial Sludge

Global Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market

• Alfa Laval (Sweden)

• Andritz AG (Austria)

• Veolia Water Technologies (France)

• Atara Equipment Ltd.

• Bilfinger Water Technologies GmbH

• Dewaco Ltd.

• Era Hydro- Biotech Energy Pvt. Ltd.

• Flo Trend Systems Inc.

• Fournier Industries Inc.

• Komline-Sanderson Engineering Corporation

• Kontek Ecology Systems Inc.

• Palmetto Water Solutions LLC.

• Therma-Flite Inc.

• Wright-Pierce

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Sludge Dewatering Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Sludge Dewatering Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Sludge Dewatering Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Sludge Dewatering Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Sludge Dewatering Equipment by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

