Global Zonal Isolation Market -Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027) by Technology, Application, Region

Global Zonal Isolation Market was valued at USD 20.46 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD 34.89 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.90% over forecast period 2020-2027.



Global Zonal Isolation Market Drivers and Restrains:

Zonal isolation is an exclusion of fluids such as water or gas in one zone from mixing with oil in another zone. Successful zonal isolation involves the creation of a hydraulic barrier between the casing and the cement and between the cement and the formation.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/49602

Zonal isolation help the well to never reach its full potential. Environmental safety and long-term production depend on ensuring zonal isolation over the life of the well. An increasing production of shale gas across the globe is mainly driving zonal isolation market. Zonal isolation method helps in tackling challenges associated with shale gas migration, mechanical zonal isolation technologies, such as packers and plugs, are being extensively adopted by industry operators.

Enhanced safety, ability of zonal packers to operate effectively in high temperature, less damage, improved reservoir integrity & productivity, are some of the key benefits of zonal isolation packers propelling their demand in oil & gas exploration & production activities.

However, higher operation and maintenance cost is restraining the growth of Zonal Isolation Market over forecast period.

Global Zonal Isolation Market Segmentation Analysis:

Global zonal isolation market is segmented by technology, by application and by region. By technology, chemical zonal isolation technology segment held highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Continuous R&D activities and ongoing technological advancement chemical zonal isolation will positively impact the on market growth over forecast period.

By application, the market is segmented into offshore and onshore zonal isolation. An offshore zonal isolation is expected to hold 68.71% of market share over forecast period. An Increase in drilling activities, especially in the offshore areas coupled with growing demand for unconventional energy sources is driving the growth of this segment over forecast period.

Global Zonal Isolation Market Regional Analysis:

By geography, market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA& Africa and Latin America. Among all of these North America held 41.56% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. The majority of shale gas is produced in North American countries of the U.S. and Canada. Increased number of matured oil fields in this region with favorable regulatory policies to permit drilling activities in the protected areas is expected to drive the market in this region. North America is followed by MEA& Africa, APAC.

The MEA& Africa zonal isolation market is expected to hold 28% market share over forecast period thanks to an increasing oil demand and ramping new drilling projects by countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar. For instance, Saudi Arabia has undertaken several initiatives to enhance its upstream oil and gas exploration by signing a joint agreement between Saudi Aramco and Rowan Companies with regard to zonal isolation drilling equipment and services.

APAC is third largest market of zonal isolation with xx% market share. Presence of large number of oil reserves along with enhanced focus toward enhancing production of mature oil fields is propelling market growth in this region.

Global Zonal Isolation Market competitive landscape

Global Zonal Isolation Market dominated by few players. Report covers key development and company profiles, growth strategies, expansion plans, and futures strategies of major key players. Major key players operating in this market are in the zonal isolation market are Schlumberger Limited, Superior Energy Services, Inc., Weatherford International, Baker Hughes, Inc., Halliburton Company, Nabors Industries Ltd., Trican Well Service Ltd., Expro International Group Holdings Ltd., Aker Solutions ASA, and Tendeka. These players are adopting various inorganic and organic growth strategies such as merger and acquisition, joint ventures, diversification, strategic alliances etc. to enhance their regional presence and business operations.

Among all these major players Schlumberger Limited is dominating the global zonal isolation market over forecast period. Schlumberger has launched the CemFIT Shield mud-sealing cement system at the Society of Petroleum Engineers Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition (SPE ATCE). The CemFIT Shield system provides the industry’s first zonal isolation technology specifically designed to improve isolation between hydraulic fracturing stages in long horizontal wells.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/49602

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Zonal Isolation Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Zonal Isolation Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Zonal Isolation Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Zonal Isolation Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Zonal Isolation Market

Global Zonal Isolation Market Segmentation by Technology

• Mechanical Zonal Isolation

o Sliding Sleeves

o Packers

o Perforated/Slotted Liners

o Plugs

• Chemical Zonal Isolation

o Polymer Gels

o Monomer Systems

o Bio Polymers

o Elastomers

o Others

Global Zonal Isolation Market Segmentation by Application

• Onshore Zonal Isolation

• Offshore Zonal Isolation

Global Zonal Isolation Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East& Africa

• Latin America

Key players operating in Global Zonal Isolation Market

• TAM International, Inc.,

• Expro International Group Holdings

• Baker Hughes

• Halliburton Company

• Tendeka, Archer

• Superior Energy Services

• Schlumberger Limited

• Weatherford International

• C&J Energy Services, Inc.

• Oilsery,

• FMC Technologies

• Superior Energy Services, Inc.

• Nabors Industries Ltd.

• Trican Well Service Ltd.

• Expro International Group Holdings Ltd.

• Aker Solutions ASA

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Zonal Isolation Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Zonal Isolation Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Zonal Isolation Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Zonal Isolation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Zonal Isolation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Zonal Isolation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Zonal Isolation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Zonal Isolation by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Zonal Isolation Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Zonal Isolation Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Zonal Isolation Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Zonal Isolation Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-zonal-isolation-market/49602/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com