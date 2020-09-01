India Solar Rooftop Market – Industry analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by application and by state

India Solar Rooftop Market was valued 2.52 Mn and is estimated to reach XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast.

India Solar Rooftop market is expected to grow at a robust pace over the forecast. Favorable government measures and abundant solar resources are boost solar power generation in the country. Government of India has announced various policies and regulations such as accelerated depreciation, capital subsidies, Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs), net metering incentives, Assured Power Purchase Agreement, etc. These schemes favors government to reduce the capital expenditure in building a solar power plant. Strong market fundamentals including declining costs and improving debt financing mean that the market will continue strong growth.

India Solar Rooftop Market is segmented by application and by state. Based on application, India Solar Rooftop Market is segmented into industrial, government, commercial and residential. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Bihar and Maharashtra are state segments of India solar rooftop market.

India’s solar rooftop market is driven by commercial and industrial users. Growth is further fueled by fall in costs of installation and reduction in energy prices. Residential segment haven’t took off much since 2018. Residential applications and small scale rooftop projects are impelling this market further now.

Industrial segment is dominated the market in 2018 and will continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. Lucrative returns topped with low and easy maintenance are driving the residential segment to the next level.

Maharashtra state is leading the solar rooftop market followed by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Government incentives and policies (30% of project cost offered by the MNRE and additional incentive from State governments) to push rooftop solar installations have also contributed to the growth over the last year.

The key players operating in the India Solar Rooftop Market are 24×7 Electrician Services, 3dot Energy, 3en Clean Tech Pvt. Ltd., 7Parallels Techno-Consultants Pvt. Ltd., A.S.Infra Tech, A&T Power Systems Pvt Ltd, A1 Power Solutions, AA Solar India, Aarinas Power & Renewable Energy, Aarinas Power & Renewable Energy, Aaron Power Solutions, Aarushee Solar Energy LLP, Aatap Energy, Aavishkar Solar Technologies LLP, Aay Pee Wind Solar Systems, AB Energía Solutions Pvt. Ltd., AB-HI Solar Pvt. Ltd.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the India Solar Rooftop Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding India Solar Rooftop Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the India Solar Rooftop Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Solar Rooftop Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Solar Rooftop Market:

India Solar Rooftop market, By Application:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Government

• Industrial

India Solar Rooftop market, By Connectivity:

• On-Grid

• Off- Grid

India Solar Rooftop market, By State:

• Tamil Nadu

• Karnataka

• Uttar Pradesh

• Gujarat

• Andhra Pradesh

• Rajasthan

• West Bengal

• Haryana

• Punjab

• Madhya Pradesh

• Odisha

• Delhi

• Chhattisgarh

• Kerala

• Bihar

• Maharashtra

Key Players Operating In India Solar Rooftop Market:

• 24×7 Electrician Services

• 3dot Energy

• 3en Clean Tech Pvt. Ltd.

• 7Parallels Techno-Consultants Pvt. Ltd

• A.S.Infra Tech

• A&T Power Systems Pvt Ltd

• A1 Power Solutions

• AA Solar India

• Aarinas Power & Renewable Energy

• Aaron Power Solutions

• Aarushee Solar Energy LLP

• Aatap Energy

• Aavishkar Solar Technologies LLP

• Aay Pee Wind Solar Systems

• AB Energía Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

• AB-HI Solar Pvt. Ltd

