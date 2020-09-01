Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market (NGV) : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026 by Fuel Type, by Vehicle Type and by Region.

Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market (NGV) was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.



Driving factors for the automotive natural gas vehicle (NGV) market are increasing the demand for vehicles with rising income level, rise in air pollution, continuous increase in prices of petrol and diesel, Technological advancements and government support for better automobile sector, changing climate and demanding clean cities will boost the demand for automotive natural gas vehicle market during forecast period.

Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market (NGV) Market is segmented into by fuel type, by Vehicle Type and by region. Based on fuel type, Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market is classified into CNG & LNG. In Vehicle Type are divided into Passenger vehicles, Three-wheelers, Light-duty & heavy-duty buses and trucks. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Global industry Analysis and forecast 2018-2027.

Limited availability of CNG station and CNG tanks storage space can hamper the growth of Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market.

In terms of Fuel Type, liquefied natural gas (LNG) segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing in passenger’s car production, LNG is liquid and its filling feed is fast, which can decrease the construction of LNG station compared with the gaseous CNG, LNG vehicles lies in its good cold-start performance, strong endurance ability and less carbon deposition in cylinder will create lucrative opportunity for this segment.

In terms of Vehicle Type, Passenger vehicles segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period, thanks to Rise in production of vehicle across the globe are demanding more fuel efficient vehicle, government playing as supporter role for vehicle manufacturer, rise in population and trending natural gas uses will boost the market in automotive natural gas vehicle (NGV).

Among the all regions, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest XX % CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging economics and stringent government policies concerning the environment. Increasing popularity of smart cities and investment in the growth of natural gas industry will create lucrative opportunity in Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market (NGV) including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market (NGV) dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market (NGV) size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market (NGV) Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market (NGV) make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of the Report Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market (NGV) :

Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market (NGV), By Fuel Type

• CNG

• LNG

Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market (NGV), By Platform

• Passenger vehicles

• Three-wheelers

• Light-duty & heavy-duty buses and trucks

Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market (NGV), By region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player analyzed in the Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market (NGV) Report:

• AB Volvo

• LNG Express

• Cummins, Inc.

• Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd.

• Navistar, Inc.

• PACCAR, Inc.

• Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

• Gazprom

• Kitsault Energy

• Rosneft

• Steelhead LNG

• Woodfibre LNG

• Woodside

• Sempra Energy

• Novatek

• Dominion Cove Point Energy

• ExxonMobil

• Freeport Liquefaction LLC

• Chevron

• BG (Shell)

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

