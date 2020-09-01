Global CNG Dispenser Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Distribution, Flow rate and Geography

Global CNG Dispenser Market was valued at US$ 145.80 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 280.90 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.54% during a forecast period.Global CNG Dispenser Market, By TypeThe CNG dispenser is alternative in fuel dispensers, where the particular fuel that is compressed natural gas is impelled into the vehicles. The demand for CNG dispensers are increasing owing to its efficiencies includes low in pollutants, high in resilient heat content, great oily values and very economical. Numerous type of alloys is used in manufacturing the dispensing equipment. Furthermore, easy conversion to biofuels is limiting the global CNG dispenser market growth.

Many of the vehicle manufacturers launching natural gas vehicles to market and increasing refilling structure are some of the opportunities for the global CNG dispenser market. Furthermore, increasing manufacturing of electric vehicles is one of the major challenges for the global CNG dispenser market. These stations are largely provided for the for light-duty vehicles such as vans, pickups, and sedans, which arrive randomly and need to fill up fast.

The fast fill segment is projected to hold the large share of the CNG dispenser market during the forecast period. The large market share is attributed to fast fill stations is regularly stored in containers at high service pressure, which helps in supplying the fuel faster.

A company owned & company run segment is expected to dominate the CNG Dispenser Market during the forecast period. The dominant position in the market is attributed to the operative improvement program decreases the cost and complexity in line. The prime purpose is to focus on the construction and size of the organization.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by material, type, end-user and region and, project the global market size.

Asia Pacific is expected to share significant share in the global CNG dispenser market during the forecast period. A widespread multiplicity of industries includes manufacturing, mining, oil & gas, textiles, and automation in the region is projected to drive the CNG dispenser market in the Asia Pacific region. Asia Pacific is presently the major market for CNG dispensers, followed by Europe. Increasing demand in the CNG vehicle is one of the major key drivers in the CNG dispenser market in this region. The primer of strict emission norms in India to restrict pollution is one of the chief drivers for market growth. India is one of the main republics for the global CNG vehicles market with nearly about 60,000-70,000 units of CNG vehicles, which turns to drive increasing demand for CNG dispenser.

The government had exempted the CNG vehicles from the stringent regulation to control pollution leading to the rising adoption of CNG fitted cars. Moreover, the government is also working on expanding the fuel stations selling natural gas thus allowing the motorists and private car owners to shift to CNG.

The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global CNG dispenser market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global CNG Dispenser Market

Global CNG Dispenser Market, By Type

• Fast fill

• Time fill

Global CNG Dispenser Market, By Distribution

• Company owned & company run

• Company owned & dealer run

• Dealer owned & dealer run

• Others

Global CNG Dispenser Market, By Flow rate

• Up to 15 kg/min

• Up to 50 kg/min

• Up to 100 kg/min

Global CNG Dispenser Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players Operated in the Global CNG Dispenser Market

• Compact

• Bennett

• Kraus

• Lanfeng

• Sanki

• Scheidt & Bachmann

• Parker

• Tatsuno

• Dover

• Fortive

• Bennett

• Censtar

• Gilbarco

• Tulsa Gas Technologies

• FTI International

• Korea EnE

• Piusi

• Tokhein

• Neotec

• Wayne

• Tominaga

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: CNG Dispenser Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global CNG Dispenser Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global CNG Dispenser Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America CNG Dispenser Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe CNG Dispenser Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific CNG Dispenser Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America CNG Dispenser Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue CNG Dispenser by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global CNG Dispenser Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global CNG Dispenser Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global CNG Dispenser Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

