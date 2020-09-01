Autonomous Farm Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Operation, Products, Technology and Region.

Autonomous Farm Equipment Market is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 in terms of revenue at CAGR of XX% in the forecasting period.



Increasing labour shortage along with shifting trends towards usage of autonomous equipment are among the key factors driving the autonomous farm equipment market size from 2019 to 2026. Development of auto steering systems in tractors offering higher productivity will further boost the business growth.

Growth in start-ups focusing majorly on the implementation of robotics in agriculture owing to increasing productivity and reduction in operation cost are some of the key factors that have boosted the autonomous farm equipment market. Huge adoption of farm machinery guidance systems in tractors, UAV, and harvesters will primarily drive the industry growth. Industry players are constantly focusing on increasing the penetration of tractors with auto-steering applications.

Farmers and contractors are constantly focusing on the cost-effective solution and increasing the agricultural yield. Application of GPS systems along with the development of IoT has revolutionized the agriculture industry. High cost required for the product may affect the product penetration. Moreover, additional training required for the usage of the product may act as the challenge to the industry demand. Industry players are focusing on reducing the overall cost making it affordable and thus increasing the product penetration.

Autonomous farm equipment market is majorly segmented by the operation, products, technology, and region. Based on the operation segment, fully autonomous is expected to dominate the global autonomous farm equipment market in 2017. Implementation of the precision farming system offering the vehicle to drive on its own avoiding obstacles and other vehicles without the supervision of the driver will boost the autonomous farm equipment market demand.

Autonomous farm equipment can be also segmented based on products and tractors segment held the highest market share owing to its wide usage in the agricultural sector. A constant operating capability of these vehicles with higher ROI factors will positively influence the autonomous farm equipment market penetration.

North America held the highest market in 2017. The high revenue generation can be attributed to the presence of various industry players across the region. High usage of the tractors and combine harvesters with autosteering capabilities in the country will further enhance the industry growth.

Key player across the Autonomous Farm Equipment industry are Autonomous Tractor Corporation, Harvest Automation, Mahindra, CLAAS, and DEUTZ-FAHR. Merger and acquisitions are among the major strategies implemented by the manufactures to establish a superior foothold in the industry. For instance, in September 2017, Deere and Company acquired Blue River Technology increasing the product portfolio and implementing precise technologies driving the autonomous farm equipment market demand.

The Scope of the Autonomous Farm Equipment Market:

Autonomous Farm Equipment Market, By Operation

• Fully Autonomous

• Partially Autonomous

Autonomous Farm Equipment Market, By Products

• Tractors

• Harvesters

• UAV

Autonomous Farm Equipment Market, By Technology

• Software

• Hardware

Autonomous Farm Equipment Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Autonomous Farm Equipment Market:

• John Deere

• Case IH

• AGCO

• Agribotix

• Agricultural Solutions Ltd

• Agrobot

• Autonomous Tractor Corporation

• Harvest Automation

• Mahindra

• CLAAS

• DEUTZ-FAHR

