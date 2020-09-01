Global High Pressure Grinding Roller Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Power rating, Type, Application and Region

Global High Pressure Grinding Roller Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 from US$273.66 Mn in 2018 at CAGR of XX%.

The high pressure grinding roller provides flexible crushing solutions, as it is appropriate for both new installations and upgrades in the mining and construction industry. One of the major drivers for high pressure grinding roller market is the increasing use of aluminum in automobiles.

The amount of aluminum used in cars is expected to grow significantly by 2026 globally, and the rise in mainly be in the form of rolled & extruded products of these, auto body sheets will account for the major application as compared with the others. Also, with the growing demand for lightweight automobiles, it is expected that the aluminum content in cars will increase by 110 pounds in the future as compared with 2018.

Based on the power rating, The 2 x 650 – 2 x 1900 kW power rating is dominating the global high pressure grinding roller market in the forecast period. Such rollers have a wide demand for the base and precious metal mining, such as, copper and gold. 2 x 650 – 2 x 1900 kW power rating segment is expected to be driven by mining activities in the African and Asian countries such as South Africa, China, and Japan with the growing infrastructure development in the developing economies.

On the basis of type, increasing the utilization of non-ferrous metals such as copper, zinc, and lead on account of their properties including high recyclability, will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the forthcoming years.

Region-wise, The Asia Pacific is dominating high pressure grinding roller market. The Asia Pacific region is expected to remain the key market opportunity over the estimated years. The growth would be mostly driven by infrastructure development and manufacturing activities with the growing mining activities in China, Australia, and India.

China has emerged as one of the largest gold markets and is expected to drive gold mining activities in the future. The mining industry may witness a rise in operating costs thanks to the high cost of labor and mining taxes. The factors may affect the demand for the high pressure grinding roller in the Asia Pacific region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global High Pressure Grinding Roller Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global High Pressure Grinding Roller Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global High Pressure Grinding Roller Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global High Pressure Grinding Roller Market make the report investor’s guide.

Key players operating on the market are, ABB, CITIC Heavy Industries, GME, KHD Humboldt Wedag International, Outotec, SGS, Shanghai Clirik Machinery, Shanghai Zenith Company, Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solution. MetsoOyj, ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions AG (Polysius AG), OutotecOyj, and CITIC Heavy Industries, Co., Ltd. (CITIC HIC).

Scope of the Global High Pressure Grinding Roller Market to Report

Global High Pressure Grinding Roller Market, by Power rating

• 2 x 100 kW – 2 x 650 kW

• 2 x 650 kW – 2 x 1,900

• 2 x 1,900 kW – 2 x 3,700 kW

• 2 x 3,700 kW & above

Global High Pressure Grinding Roller Market, by Type

• Ferrous metals

• Ferroalloys processing

• Non-ferrous minerals processing

Global High Pressure Grinding Roller Market, by Application

• Diamond liberation

• Base metal liberation

• Precious metal beneficiation

• Pellet feed preparation

Global High Pressure Grinding Roller Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

