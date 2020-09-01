Global Painting Robots Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, End User, Application and by Region

Global Painting Robots Market is expected to reach US$ XX Billion by 2026 from US$ 2.19 Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX%.

Major driving factors of painting robots market are rising trend of automation, increased demand and use for automation in different industries, rise demand for consistent and efficient painting, increasing demand of painting robots for coating and painting, rising safety concerns, increased demand for speed up task, accuracy in work, reduce material wastage and need of high skilled painters, and rise demand for avoid paint drips. But, cost of product and installation cost will hamper the growth of market.

On the basis of type, painting robots market is sub segmented by floor mounted painting robots, rail mounted painting robots, wall mounted painting robots, and others. Floor mounted painting robots segment is estimated to hold largest share of market in forecast period.

Based on application, painting robots market is sub segmented by exterior painting and interior painting. Interior painting is estimated to hold XX% share of market in forecast period due to increased demand for interior painting in automation, metal, aerospace, construction, and machinery industries.

In terms of end user, painting robots market is segmented by automotive, aerospace & defense, electronics, healthcare, construction, oil & gas and others. Automotive is estimated to hold XX% share of market in forecast period due to rise in use of automation in industries and increased automation trend.

In terms of region, painting robots market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is estimated to hold XX% share of market in forecast period due to rising presence of key manufacturing players in automotive sector in this region. North America and Europe regions are expected to hold XX% share of market during forecast period.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in painting robots market are Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Krautzberger GmbH, Yaskawa Electric (Singapore) Pte Ltd, Fanuc America Corporation, Epistolio robot, ABB, Durr AG, KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, CMA Robotics S.p.A Italy, FANUC Corporation, Omron Adept Technologies, Inc., Nachi Robotics Systems, Inc., DENSO Corporation, Universal Robots, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Staubli International AG.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Painting Robots Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Painting Robots Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Painting Robots Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Painting Robots Market make the report investor’s guide

