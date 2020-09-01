Global Power Quality Meter Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Phase, Application, End User and Geography

Global Power Quality Meter Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Power quality meters play a vital role at the end user industries includes industrial, manufacturing, and commercial sectors across various applications, comprising transformers, feeders, motors, motor control centers, and other equipment. The rising need to safeguard electrical networks and components, increasing investments in renewable power plants, and growing renovation activities in developed economies are estimated to drive the global power quality meter market. Power quality is used to evaluate the characteristics of the electricity, which interacts with the electrical equipment and devices.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/24896

Increasing adoption of installation of new technologies among consumers is one of the key drivers in the global power quality meter market. Furthermore, lack of awareness on the importance of quality measurement and testing equipment among consumers is limiting the growth in the global power quality meter market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the Global power quality meter market and contains considerate insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with appropriate set of traditions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by material, type, end-user and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global power quality meter market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The three-phase power quality meter segment is estimated to grow at the high rate of CAGR during the forecast period. This can be accredited to the growing investments in transmission & distribution infrastructure, renewable power plants, and industrial & infrastructural activities. Rapid industrialization & infrastructural activities are also expected to increase the demand for a product.

The commercial sector is projected to dominate the global power quality meter market during the forecast period. The dominance position is attributed to increasing usage of energy meters in the commercial applications. Increasing commercial infrastructure is expected to share major contribution in the power quality meter market. The commercial applications include offices, malls, hotels, and other commercial facilities, which use systems such as computing devices, HVAC units, and other electronic devices. These devices and systems are extremely susceptible to power fluctuations. Distortions in power supply are bringing the complete functioning of the office or the hotel to a stop initiating financial losses for the commercial end user. To avoid such issues and to safeguard that all computing and electronic devices work competently, power quality meters are most widely used in the commercial sector.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific is estimated to share significant growth in the global power quality meter market. The growth in the market is attributed to the rapid urbanization & industrialization, which also propels the demand for power quality meters. Increasing awareness for the supply of quality power and the growing number of industries and manufacturing abilities in the country is expected to boost global power quality meter market in this region. Growing investments in transmission & distribution infrastructural development and energy-efficiency measures and increasing renewable projects in the country also estimated to boom growth for the installation of power quality meters in this region. A government of developing countries in the Asia-Pacific region is rapidly making development toward executing stricter rules for the supply of the quality power at the commercial facilities includes IT hubs, banking institutions, and other sectors, which is expected to drive the demand for power quality meters in this region.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/24896

Scope of the Report Global Power Quality Meter Market

Global Power Quality Meter Market, By Phase

• Single Phase

• Three Phase

Global Power Quality Meter Market, By Application

• Distribution Panels

• Substation Monitoring

• Equipment

• Others

Global Power Quality Meter Market, By End User

• Industrial & Manufacturing

• Commercial

• Utilities

• Transportation

• Others

Global Power Quality Meter Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players in Global Power Quality Meter Market

• Megger

• Sensus

• Siemens

• Valhalla Scientific

• Vitrek

• Wasion Group Holding

• Yokogawa Test & Measurement

• Zhejiang Yongtailong Electronic

• B&K Precision

• Danaher

• Dranetz Technologies

• Emerson

• FLIR Systems

• Fluke Corporation

• Hioki E.E. Corporation

• Honeywell International

• Itron

• Keysight Technologies

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Power Quality Meter Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Power Quality Meter Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Power Quality Meter Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Power Quality Meter Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Power Quality Meter Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Power Quality Meter Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Power Quality Meter Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Power Quality Meter by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Power Quality Meter Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Power Quality Meter Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Power Quality Meter Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Power Quality Meter Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-power-quality-meter-market/24896/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com