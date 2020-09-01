Global Ductless HVAC System Market -Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) -by Type, Application and by Geography

Global Ductless HVAC System Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.



Ductless HVAC is easy to install and consume low energy as such systems do not require duct for cooling process. This is estimated to drive the ductless HVAC system market during the forecast period. Ductless split systems also offer targeted cooling and heating comfort when conventional HVAC equipment is too costly to install. This system continues to gain importance during the forecast period owing to its various features like multiple heating and cooling stages and variable fan speeds. Furthermore, increasing environmental temperature and rising disposable income is projected to trigger the demand for ductless HVAC system. High initial cost of installment and negative effect on environment restrain the growth of ductless HVAC system market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The split system is the widely used type of ductless HVAC system. The split system allows the operator to control the temperature of individual zones according to need, giving the user the flexibility of operation and savings in operating cost. These advantage of split system helps to increase the global ductless HVAC market. The major advantage of the split system is the low noise level of the system. In the split system, compressor and fan are kept in the outdoor unit so as to reduce the indoor noise level.

Residential buildings include all kinds of residential structures like houses, town houses, cottages, condominiums, and apartments. In residential buildings, ductless HVAC systems are used for heating and cooling indoor air. Ductless systems use less energy as compared to ducted systems and are easy to install in residential buildings, and these factors drive the market for ductless HVAC systems in the residential building segment. The air conditioning capacity offered by the ductless HVAC systems is the added advantage for this application segment.

Faster-growing construction markets in the Asia-Pacific region and other emerging economies are the result of rising populations, rapid urbanization and strong economic growth. Mini split ductless HVAC systems are the most commonly used type in residential buildings as of their lower capacity and lower operating cost required in residential buildings.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by type, End User and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Ductless HVAC System market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of the Report for Global Ductless HVAC System Market

Global Ductless HVAC System Market, By Type

• Split-System

• Heat Pump

• Chilled Water System

• Window Air Conditioners

• Others

Global Ductless HVAC System Market, By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Global Ductless HVAC System Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Ductless HVAC System Market

• Whirlpool Corporation

• Daikin Industries Ltd.

• Hitachi Ltd.

• LG Electronics

• United Technologies Corporation

• Johnson Controls

• Electrolux

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Trane Heating and Air Conditioning Services & Systems

• Eberspaecher

• MAHLE

• Hanon Systems

• Calsonic

• Kansei

• Keihin

• Sanden

• Valeo

• Subros Auto Air-conditioning Systems

