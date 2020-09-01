Global Hydrogen Generation Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Delivery Mode, Process, Application and Region

Global Hydrogen Generation Market was valued US$ 122.22 Bn in 2018 and estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 in terms of revenue at CAGR of XX% in the forecasting period.

Hydrogen Generation Market is majorly segmented by the delivery mode, process, application, and region. Based on delivery mode segment, captive hydrogen generation is expected to dominate the Hydrogen Generation Market in 2017 driven by its wide application in the refinery to crack the heavier crudes and in metal industry to yield iron reduction. The growing demand for hydrogen in refineries will have a positive influence on the demand for merchant hydrocarbon in the future.

Growing demand for diesel fuel from both international and domestic application will form a major factor driving the Hydrogen Generation Market size. Hydrogen is primarily used for reducing the sulfur content of diesel fuel. Stringent regulations for reducing sulfur content along with growing concern related to carbon emission will favor the overall Hydrogen Generation Market growth. In the U.S., federal as well as the state government has implemented programs to limit the amount of sulfur content in diesel fuel, gasoline, and motor oil. Concern authorities are planning to implement the tier 3 program which aims to reduce sulfur content in gasoline by 10ppm.

Asia-Pacific held the highest market in 2017 owing to increasing demand for petroleum products from refineries along with a higher response from the emerging economies. India Hydrogen Generation Market size was valued at over USD 5 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow over 5% from the year 2016 to 2024. To meet the transportation fuels demand, India is investing additional USD 30 Billion in refining projects through 2020. China is also expected to cross over 5% by 2024 itself owing to the growing demand for ammonia thereby having a positive influence on the Hydrogen Generation Market.

Key player across the Hydrogen Generation Market are Showa Denko K.K., Messer Group GmbH, Caloric Anlagenbau GmbH, and Nuvera Fuel Cells. Inorganic growth expansion strategies along with extensive R&D investments to develop economical and energy efficient electrical components have been a key area for the leading industry players.

Scope of Global Hydrogen Generation Market:

Global Hydrogen Generation Market, By Delivery Mode:

• Captive

• Merchant

Global Hydrogen Generation Market, By Process:

• Steam Reformer

• Electrolysis

Global Hydrogen Generation Market, By Application:

• Petroleum Refinery

• Chemical

• Metal

Global Hydrogen Generation Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Hydrogen Generation Market:

• Showa Denko K.K.

• Messer Group GmbH

• Caloric Anlagenbau GmbH

• Nuvera Fuel Cells

• Xebec Adsorption Inc

• Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

• Hydrogenics

• Praxair Technology, Inc

• Iwatani Corporation

