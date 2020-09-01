Global Smart Meters Market – Industry and Forecast (2019-2026) by Product, by Technology, by Application and by Region

Global Smart Meters Market was valued US$ 13.72 Bn in 2018 and is forecasted to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX %.

Global Smart Meters Market Dynamics:

The driving factors for smart meters market are rising emissions, financing constraints for new generation assets development, domestic energy resource constraints, growing demand for electricity, cost of electricity, and aging infrastructure. There are significant challenges smart meter market is facing such as high meter pricing, lack of supportive incentives, poor meter standards, regulatory shortcomings, resource challenges and other barriers remain affecting adversely to the growth of global smart meter market.

The Global Smart Meters Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in report, which helps reader to understand all the insights & outsights of emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at regional & country level.

Global Smart Meters Market is studied by Various Segments:

The report from Maximize market research provides the detail study of the market by various segments. Global smart meter market is segmented by type, by application, by technology and by region. Based on type, global smart meter market is segmented into electric, water, and gas. Commercial, residential, and industrial are application segments of global smart meter market. In terms of technology, smart meter market has been bifurcated into automatic meter reading and advanced metering infrastructure. Geographically, global smart meter market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) segment dominated the smart meters in 2018 with market value share of US$ XX.XX Bn. AMR is a metering technology that collects consumption data from the meters and transfers it to a central database for billing and other purposes by one-way communication only.

North America and Europe are the regions that has grabbed the share of AMR technology with US$ XX.XX Bn and US$ XX.XX Bn respectively. Automatic Meter Reading is less costly when compared to the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) and, hence, has a high market size. Residential segment accounted for the largest market size, in terms of value, in 2018. Escalating residential construction activities and government mandates drives the residential segment market. Installations of these devices in the residential sector helps in reducing CO2 emissions as the consumer’s shift towards peak time savings of energy would increase.

Region wise Market Analysis & Forecast:

The report covers a geographic breakdown and a detailed analysis of each of the before said segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA, and each countries under it –

• North America

 U.S.

 Canada

 Mexico

• Europe

 Germany

 France

 UK

 Italy

 Spain

 Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

 Japan

 China

 India

 Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

 Latin America

 Middle East

 Africa

European Union 20-20-20 policy aims to convert 80% of the installed meter base to smart one, ensures potential opportunity for the growth of smart meters market. Asia Pacific is foreseen to have a high potential in a smart meter market. China is focused on developing new infrastructure to provide reliable and cheap electricity to support economic growth. China will continue to dominate the market. Japan, attributed to their weather resiliency challenges, are focused on creating a more responsive and robust modern day grid, capable of moderating critical system failures. Japan, and South Korea are driving the deployment of renewable energy technologies such as solar, wind, biomass, and other disruptive technologies, which contribute to smart technology utilization for better grid integration.

Landis+GYR, Itron Inc., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SA, Sensus, Holley Metering Limited, Honeywell international Inc., Badger Meter Inc., Circutor SA, Icsa (India) Limited, Neptune Technology Group Inc., Landis+Gyr Inc, Aclara Technologies LLC, Wasion Group Holdings, Elster Group SE, Jiangsu Linyang Energy Co. Ltd, Ningbo Sanxing Electric Co. Ltd, Kamstrup A/S, Hexing Electric Company Ltd, Itron Inc, Holley Metering Limited, Sensus USA Inc, Shenzhen Hemei Group Co. Ltd, General Electric Ltd, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Hangzhou Beta Gas Meters Co. Ltd, Pietro Fiorentini, Sagemcom SAS and Apator S.A are key players involved in the global smart meter market.

Global Smart Meters Market: Competition Landscape

The Global Smart Meters Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the Global Smart Meters Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to Global Smart Meters Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting in boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global Smart Meters Market is covered in the report. The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Smart Meters Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Smart Meters Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Smart Meters Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Smart Meters Market make the report investor’s guide

.

Scope of the Global Smart Meters Market

Global Smart Meters Market, by Type:

• Electric Meters

• Gas Meters

• Water Meters

Global Smart Meters Market, By Technology:

• Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)

• Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Global Smart Meters Market, By Application:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Global Smart Meters Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player analysed in Global Smart Meters Market:

• Landis+Gyr Inc

• Aclara Technologies LLC

• Wasion Group Holdings

• Elster Group SE

• Jiangsu Linyang Energy Co. Ltd

• Ningbo Sanxing Electric Co. Ltd

• Kamstrup A/S

• Hexing Electric Company Ltd

• Itron Inc

• Holley Metering Limited

• Sensus USA Inc

• Shenzhen Hemei Group Co. Ltd

• General Electric Ltd

• Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

• Hangzhou Beta Gas Meters Co. Ltd

• Pietro Fiorentini

• Sagemcom SAS

• Apator S.A

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

