Global Marine Lighting Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Ship, Technology, Application, Type and Region

Global Marine Lighting Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 447.14 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

The marine industry is highly dependent on the lightings for its suitable functioning and also for providing visual appearance to the ship. Therefore, the growing shipbuilding actions across the globe attached with a positive outlook of seaborne trade activities are expected to drive the demand for marine lightings in the future. This is further expected to produce strong growth opportunities for marine lighting manufacturers during the forecast period.

The report covers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The report emphasizes on all the key trends that play a significant role in the enlargement of the market from 2019 to 2026.

Based on the ship, commercial ship is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. The commercial ships are the support of global trade. There has been a trend of increasing trade events due to numerous factors such as rising manufacturing output, reduction in shipping costs & assessments. Thus, the request for commercial ships goes indicator in hand with the global economy. This has caused commercial ships being the major users of marine lighting.

Based on technology, the LED segment held the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period. The LEDs are expected to hold the largest share of the marine lighting market. In the light-emitting diode (LED) lamps have a lifecycle and electrical efficiency larger to that of equally, halogen and xenon lamps. Shipyards all over the domain are switching to LED lights as not only are they energy capable but also provide better light. They are being used in passenger ships and commercial ships. Hence, LEDs are projected to be the main segment by technology.

North America accounted for the largest XX % marine lighting market share during the forecast period. These countries have invested significantly in Research and Development (R&D) activities. The marine lighting market in North America is highly competitive, as countries such as the US and Canada are focused on R&D and innovation. These countries are early adopters of technologies in various verticals. The US and Canada are also the top countries in retail, financial services, banking, and other industries, such as transportation and developed.

The report covers the recent development in the marine lighting market like in September 2018, Hella launched Sea Hawk 470 LED spotlights. They are ideal for helpful decks and walkways beside ships and other close-range applications where large quantities of light are needed. The ultra-smooth spread has no harsh limitations or hotspots, therefore reducing eye stress and fatigue.

The objective of the report is to present a complete calculation of the Global Marine Lighting Market and contains thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, industry-validated market data and plans with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in the Global Marine Lighting Market is a dynamic structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size.

The additional, report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key player’s by-product, financial position, price, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Global Marine Lighting Market.

Scope of the Global Marine Lighting Market

Global Marine Lighting Market, By Ship

• Passenger Ships

• Commercial Ships

• Yachts

Global Marine Lighting Market, By Technology

• LED

• Fluorescent

• Halogen

• Xenon

Global Marine Lighting Market, By Application

• Navigation lights

• Dome lights

• Compartment & Utility lights

• Reading lights

• Docking lights

• Safety lights

• Decorative lights

Global Marine Lighting Market, By Type

• Functional lights

• Decorative lights

Global Marine Lighting Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Kay players operating in the Global Marine Lighting Market

• Lumitec LLC

• Quick S.p.A. unipersonale

• OSRAM GmbH

• Alpenglow Marine Lights

• Hella

• AZZ Inc.

• Marine Light Corp

• Light Corporation Group

• Imtra Corp.

• Innovative Lighting

• Vision X Europe

• Aqualuma LED Lighting

• ENSTO Group

• Savage Marine

• Nemalux Inc.

• Shadow Caster

• Signify

• Koito

• Osram

• West Marine

• Lumishore

• Foresti & Saurdi

