Global E-Bike Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Product, Drive mechanism, Battery type and Region.

Global E-Bike Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 24.3 Bn by 2026, at a XX% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

An e-bike, electric bicycle, or power bike is combined with an electric motor which helps the propulsion of the rider’s pedal. The context of elevating concerns regarding harmful emissions, growing fuel process, and depleting resources of fossil fuels has created a potential market for e-bikes globally.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a significant role in the growth of the e-bike market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities which are expected to influence market growth during 2019-2026. A combination of various macro-economic and micro-economic factors continues to shape the e-bike market globally. Consistent advancements in technology have allowed the development of comfortable, environment-friendly electric bikes.

Demand for e-bikes is also positively influenced by the growing awareness among consumers about the need to reduce their carbon footprint. Extended government support and implementation of strict rules in several countries have pushed the sales of electric bikes. In metro cities of North America and European countries, the concepts of public charging infrastructure and rental service for e-bikes is on the upsurge. However, the growth of the e-bike market might be hindered by concerns related to the environmental contamination caused by lead batteries and strict sipping regulations nearby lithium-ion batteries.

The report on global e-bike market covers segments such as drive mechanism, product, and battery type. Based on the drive mechanism, the hub motor segment is expected to witness instrumental growth because it is widely used for drive mechanism, where wheels are exchanged with one having a hub motor which is connected by a wire to a battery or motor controller.

Global E-Bike Market

The APAC region is expected to lead the e-bikes market. The APAC region is expected to continue to remain attractive for electric bikes and it is expected to lead the electric bikes market. Major economies like China and India have shown a high contribution to the growth of the APAC region. China has seen a higher consumption of e-bikes, which has boosted sales figures, so impacting the growth of the global market.

The report offers a recent development in the global market for e-bike e.g., Giant Bicycle joined with financial services player Affirm. Over the tie-up, Giant’s shoppers can pay for their bicycle purchases over time with Affirm. The company added this payment give to its website for online buyers.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global E-Bike Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global E-Bike Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global E-Bike Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global E-Bike Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the report Global E-Bike Market

Global E-Bike Market, by Product

• Pedelecs

• Throttle on Demand

• Scooter & Motorcycle

Global E-Bike Market, by Drive mechanism

• Hub Motor

• Mid Drive

Global E-Bike Market, by Battery type

• Lead-acid

• Lithium-ion (Li-ion)

• Nickel-metal hydride (NiMh)

Global E-Bike Market, by Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global E-Bike Market

• Yamaha Motor Company

• Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

• Accell Group N.V.

• Aima Technology Group Co. Ltd.

• Yadea Group Holdings Ltd

• Pedego Electric Bikes

• Merida Industry Co. Ltd

• Trek Bicycle Corporation

• Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc.

• BH BIKES

• Derby Cycle

• FRITZMEIER

• Klever Mobility

• Revolt Intellicorp

